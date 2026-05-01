TENNIS: Unio Wealth Management Munster Senior Open at Sunday’s Well Tennis Club

1 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tennis News

The Unio Wealth Management Munster Senior Open (12th to 23rd May) is a tournament which is a longstanding highlight of the Irish tennis calendar, and this year is fully subscribed across the event bands, a positive sign for the continued strength for tennis in the region. The tournament continues to attract a high level of interest from senior players across the provinces, reflecting both the quality of the competition and the club’s commitment to maintaining high standards on and off the court.