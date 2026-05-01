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1st May, 2026

TENNIS: Unio Wealth Management Munster Senior Open at Sunday’s Well Tennis Club

1 May 2026
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Tennis News

The Unio Wealth Management Munster Senior Open (12th to 23rd May) is a tournament which is a longstanding highlight of the Irish tennis calendar, and this year is fully subscribed across the event bands, a positive sign for the continued strength for tennis in the region. The tournament continues to attract a high level of interest from senior players across the provinces, reflecting both the quality of the competition and the club’s commitment to maintaining high standards on and off the court.

Pictured at the official launch of the Unio Wealth Management Munster Senior Open at Sunday’s Well Tennis Club are Noreen Stokes, Business Development Director, and Derek Buckley, Chief Commercial Officer, Unio Wealth Management, with representatives of Sunday’s Well Tennis Club Dave Hannam secretary/ manager, Claire O’Riordan Murray Captain ,Kevin McCarthy Tournament Director, Donal Johnson General Committee and Dave Carroll chairman.
Photography by Gerard McCarthy Photography

Pictured at the official launch of the Unio Wealth Management Munster Senior Open at Sunday’s Well Tennis Club are Noreen Stokes, Business Development Director, and Derek Buckley, Chief Commercial Officer, Unio Wealth Management, with representatives of Sunday’s Well Tennis Club Dave Hannam secretary/ manager ,Kevin McCarthy Tournament Director, Dave Carroll chairman , Claire O’Riordan Murray Captain and Donal Johnson General Committee.

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