Cork Airport and Uber partnership

2 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Business & Travel

Onward passenger journeys from Cork Airport are set to become more convenient and even easier thanks to a new partnership with Uber, the world’s leading mobility and delivery platform. The new year-long partnership will focus on raising awareness of Uber services for arriving passengers, providing them with flexibility, choice and convenience in their onward journey from the airport.

With an extensive brand presence in the airport arrivals area, the objective is to inform passengers about the availability of Uber services from the airport and in the wider Cork region. With a presence at over 700 airports worldwide, arriving passengers can book their onward journey on the Uber app in a matter of minutes. The option to prebook a journey is also a popular feature thanks to Uber’s flight-tracking technology, which will let the driver know if a flight is delayed (or early) so they can adjust their pickup time accordingly.

By working with Uber, Cork Airport is committed to improving the ground transportation experience for all passengers – both arriving and departing. Marking the start of the Cork Airport – Uber partnership, Peter Walsh, Head of Finance and Property at Cork Airport said: “Partnering with Uber marks an important step in enhancing the passenger experience at Cork Airport. Uber’s dependable service and easy-to-use booking options, gives travellers greater flexibility and convenience as soon as they arrive in Cork.”

Kieran Harte, General Manager at Uber Ireland added: “We’re excited to partner with Cork Airport to make it even easier for passengers to get moving the moment they land. Cork has been one of our fastest-growing cities in Ireland, with more people than ever choosing Uber for its speed, reliability and convenience. This partnership builds on that momentum – bringing a smoother, more seamless travel experience to and from Cork Airport.”

Leonard Miller, daa said: “This partnership with Uber is a great example of how impactful airport media can directly enhance the passenger journey. By placing Uber’s brand at key arrival touchpoints, we’re ensuring passengers are informed at the exact moment they need onward travel options. It’s about combining smart media placement with real passenger needs to deliver a smoother, more connected airport experience.”