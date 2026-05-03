Judging Panel Announced for the 2026 Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards

3 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The annual awards will take place on Saturday 16th May at The Kingsley Hotel

Cork. Network Ireland Cork branch are thrilled to unveil the judging panel for their highly anticipated Businesswoman of the Year Awards which will take place on Saturday 16 May at The Kingsley Hotel, Cork.

Celebrating ambition, leadership and innovation, Network Cork’s Annual Dinner and Businesswoman of the Year Awards honour Cork’s exceptional women in business across multiple sectors and industries – from start-ups to established businesses and from entrepreneurs to organizational changemakers.

This year’s judging panel brings together a powerhouse of expertise and perspective: Helen Murphy (Export Business Advisor at LEO Cork City), Marguerite O’Donovan (Branch Manager at AIB Blackpool) and Caroline O’Driscoll (Partner, Tax & Legal at Deloitte).

Helen Murphy of LEO Cork City who are proud sponsors of the flagship event, returns as a judge for 2026 and she praised the courage of the women who have applied for the awards, saying “Judging the Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards is an exciting opportunity to understand the courage, tenacity and resilience that it takes for women of all backgrounds to take the brave step to start, operate and grow their own business. It is inspiring to hear their stories and it is certainly a privilege to be asked to be a member of the judging panel.

This year, entrants will be shortlisted across eight award categories, reflecting the breadth and diversity of talent within the Cork business community. These categories recognise achievements across areas such as emerging business, established enterprise, employee excellence and innovation, ensuring that women at every stage of their career and across all sectors are celebrated.

As a continued strong voice for women in business in Cork, the branch are honoured to host this momentous event. President of Network Cork, Diane Higgins said “Our annual awards are about shining a light on the achievements within our community and giving members the recognition they truly deserve. The awards are a way for our members to show what they have accomplished, and how far they have come.”

Vice President of Network Cork and Awards Coordinator, Dr. Siobhán Lucey added “I am delighted to have received numerous entries for the Network Cork Businesswoman Awards this year. The submissions showcase a wide array of businesses and industries and highlight the innovation, leadership, and resilience within the Network Cork community. I look forward to celebrating the achievements of our applicants at the awards ceremony in May.”

The Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards – in partnership with AIB and sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Cork City – promise to be a standout event in the Cork business calendar once again, bringing together leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs for an evening of celebration, connection and inspiration.

Tickets to the Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards are available to purchase at Cork Branch – Annual Dinner and Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2026

Tickets are €109 for Network Ireland members and €125 for non-members.

Tickets to the event are limited, so early booking is strongly recommended.

Further information in relation to Network Cork is available on the website www.networkireland.ie/cork