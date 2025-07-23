Minister opens TD’s new Constituency Office

23 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD joined Cork North West TD for official opening on Strand Street, Kanturk, North County Cork

Deputy John Paul O’Shea has officially opened his new constituency office on Strand Street, Kanturk, with Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD, performing the ribbon-cutting at a special event attended by local members, community representatives, and supporters.

Deputy O’Shea was joined on the day by his constituency team, Cllr. Tony O’Shea and Sinead Mernagh, who will be based at the office and available to support constituents with any queries and advice.

“This office represents my commitment to staying connected and accessible to the people I serve,” said John Paul O’Shea TD. “I’m very proud to open it here in Kanturk, a town at the heart of our constituency. I’m especially grateful to my team of supporters right across Cork North West – for their ongoing support sine being elected to the 34th Dáil. I also want to thank my good friend and colleague Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill for joining us to mark the occasion.”

Minister Carroll MacNeill TD praised Deputy O’Shea’s community focus by saying “John Paul is a passionate advocate for his constituents and brings real energy to his work for Cork North West. It’s great to see this new office officially open, offering constituents direct access to support and advice”.

The new office will also act as a hub for community engagement, featuring a community noticeboard promoting local events, initiatives, and services.