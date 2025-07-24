People living on Islands cannot get money back from bottle and can return scheme

24 July 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Independent Ireland TD for Cork South-West, Deputy Michael Collins, has called on the Minister for the Environment to urgently address the exclusion of island communities from Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme. The scheme imposes a charge of 15 cents or 25 cents (for a larger bottle). Most citizens can get their deposit back at a reverse sending machine, but it has emerged that some Cork islands are not served.

Deputy Collins highlighted the lack of return facilities for plastic bottles and cans on islands such as Sherkin, Cape Clear, Bere Island, Heir Island, and Whiddy. “Island residents are being unfairly excluded from a scheme that is meant to promote environmental responsibility,” he said. “There is currently no return point on any of these islands, which is causing significant inconvenience and frustration.”

Many islanders, particularly the elderly, families with young children, and those without private transport, face considerable challenges in accessing the scheme. “To return a few bottles, residents must take a ferry to the mainland and then travel by bus to the nearest return point—often in Skibbereen. This is not only time-consuming and costly, but it also places an unfair burden on communities that are already geographically isolated,” Deputy Collins explained.

He is now urging the government to introduce return facilities directly on the islands or, at a minimum, provide designated drop-off points or mobile return units. “This is a simple, practical step that would make a real difference. It would ensure that islanders are not left behind in our national efforts toward sustainability and climate action,” he said.

Deputy Collins concluded by reaffirming his commitment to advocating for fair and inclusive environmental policies: “Island communities share the same environmental values as the rest of the country. They deserve equal access to participate in this important initiative.”

For further information contact Deputy Michael Collins 0863174606