Cork on a Fork Serves Up the Ultimate ‘Day & Night Date’ Experiences

25 July 2025
By Valerie Ryan
valerie@TheCork.ie
This summer, fall in love with food, Cork City, and maybe even each other, at Cork on a Fork Fest, taking place from August 13th–17th. Whether you’re planning to impress someone new or celebrate a long-time flame, the festival is offering a jam-packed menu of nearly 100 food-filled events across the city, from pop-up feasts and fun tastings to foraging walks and street parties.
Many events are already booking out, so don’t wait too long. Here’s your ultimate date night (or day!) inspiration — from slow romance to fiery flavour:
For the Romantic
Friday: Afternoon Tea on a Train: Slow romance meets sustainability on board a vintage train, with a locally sourced afternoon tea made using surplus ingredients.
Friday: Seven-Course Tasting Menu at The Montenotte: Impress your date with an exquisite local culinary journey, complete with wine pairings and sweeping city views.
Sunday: River Lee Loves Local Dinner: Enjoy a four-course meal by Executive Head Chef Paul Lane, showcasing the very best of Cork’s local produce.
Thursday: Cork Cheese & Cider Tasting at Greenwich: A cosy, intimate evening of local cheese, cider, and good conversation.
Saturday: Cork Cheese & Drinks Pairing at St Peter’s: Dive deeper into Cork’s cheese scene with this guided tasting in partnership with On the Pigs Back.
For Double Dates
Friday: Plates & Pairings at Jacques: Discover perfect wine and food matches in one of Cork’s most loved restaurants.
Thursday: Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie at The Kingsley: A sophisticated evening of artisan pairings at one of Cork’s finest hotels.
Saturday: Rebel City Distillery x Fitzgerald’s Cocktail Masterclass: Learn to shake and stir your own bespoke cocktails.
Thursday-Saturday: Moxy Cork Cocktail Classes: A fun and flirty evening activity that’s perfect for breaking the ice.
For the Fun-Loving
Wednesday – Hysterical Histories Takes The Imperial Hotel: Enjoy dinner with a side of laughs at this hilarious, history-inspired dining theatre experience.
Thursday: Smokin’ Soul x Cask: Sparks will fly at this chef collab featuring Wexford’s firemasters and one of Cork’s coolest bars.
Friday: Tequila & Tapas Street Party at Mamacita’s: Turn up the heat with spicy bites, tequila tastings, and street party vibes.
Friday: Smoked & Spirited BBQ Experience at Holy Smoke: A global BBQ feast on a rooftop, with paired spirits and smoky flavours.
For the Nature & Wellness Lovers
Thursday: Wild Walk & Garden Tasting: Slow down with a guided foraging walk in Fitzgerald’s Park, kefir-making demo and a nourishing tasting feast in Probys Kitchen.
Friday: Balance, Beats & Bites with The Yoga Tree and Spice Genie: Get hot together in this evening of movement, music, and flavour.
For the Offbeat Adventurers
Wednesday: Pig on a Spit & Craicly Stories at Glenbrook Farm: Rustic charm, a roaring fire, storytelling, and a pig roast under the stars.
Friday: Roots & Revelry at Callanan’s: An evening of local chefs, brews, music and storytelling in a much loved Cork pub.
Saturday: Sailing, Shucking & Shanties on Cork Harbour Cruises: Cruise the harbour while enjoying freshly shucked oysters and live sea shanties from the Cobh Molgoggers.
Cork on a Fork Fest is organised and supported by Cork City Council in partnership with local hospitality businesses. The festival is supported by Fáilte Ireland, Pure Cork, Cork Business Association, IHF Cork Branch, MTU, Cork Airport, and festival sponsors.
For the full event lineup and booking info, visit www.corkonaforkfest.ie