Cork on a Fork Serves Up the Ultimate ‘Day & Night Date’ Experiences

25 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

This summer, fall in love with food, Cork City, and maybe even each other, at Cork on a Fork Fest, taking place from August 13th–17th. Whether you’re planning to impress someone new or celebrate a long-time flame, the festival is offering a jam-packed menu of nearly 100 food-filled events across the city, from pop-up feasts and fun tastings to foraging walks and street parties.

Many events are already booking out, so don’t wait too long. Here’s your ultimate date night (or day!) inspiration — from slow romance to fiery flavour:

For the Romantic

For Double Dates

For the Fun-Loving

For the Nature & Wellness Lovers

Thursday: Wild Walk & Garden Tasting: Slow down with a guided foraging walk in Fitzgerald’s Park, kefir-making demo and a nourishing tasting feast in Probys Kitchen.

Friday: Balance, Beats & Bites with The Yoga Tree and Spice Genie: Get hot together in this evening of movement, music, and flavour.

For the Offbeat Adventurers

Cork on a Fork Fest is organised and supported by Cork City Council in partnership with local hospitality businesses. The festival is supported by Fáilte Ireland, Pure Cork, Cork Business Association, IHF Cork Branch, MTU, Cork Airport, and festival sponsors.

For the full event lineup and booking info, visit www.corkonaforkfest.ie or follow @corkonaforkfest on social media.