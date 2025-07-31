Youghal Medieval Festival Returns: A Free Day of Family Fun and Heritage Discovery

31 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The popular Youghal Medieval Festival returns to the stunning setting of St. Mary’s College Gardens & Collegiate Church on Sunday, the 3rd of August, from 11am to 5pm. It promises a magical day of medieval adventure, family fun and cultural celebration, all completely free of charge.

Presented by Cork County Council and delivered by Living Youghal, this festival is supported by The Irish Walled Towns Network (Heritage Council of Ireland), and continues to be one of Ireland’s leading heritage-themed events. It celebrates Youghal’s outstanding medieval history, offering visitors the chance to step back in time in one of the country’s best-preserved walled towns.

This year’s programme brings the past to life with immersive experiences for all ages. Visitors can explore a medieval village complete with Viking warriors from the White Horse Living Society, who will recreate everyday life in the Viking camp, including live cooking demonstrations and battle re-enactments. The School of Irish Archaeology invites children to try their hand at an archaeological excavation in “The Big Dig”, mint their own Viking coins, craft medieval beads and pouches, and personalise a Viking dagger with ancient runic inscriptions, all through hands-on workshops bookable on the day.

Welcoming the return of the festival, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome the much-anticipated medieval festival back to Youghal, a place I am proud to call home. It holds a special place in the town’s calendar and is a driver of local tourism and economic activity. The event attracts thousands of visitors each year and would not be possible without the dedication of local volunteers and organisers. An independent evaluation has valued its economic impact at over €850,000, which speaks volumes about the scale and significance of what this one-day event brings to the town. We are very proud to host it once again.”

The day will be packed with family-friendly entertainment, from puppet shows and balloon art, to birds of prey demonstrations and a petting zoo by Nore Valley Farm. Face painters will be available throughout the day, and young visitors can also paint their own medieval shield to bring home as a keepsake.

Visitors can also enjoy live music and organ recitals within the 13th-century walls of St. Mary’s Collegiate Church, browse an artisan food and craft market, and admire a special photography exhibition curated by Youghal Camera Club. Those keen to delve deeper into the town’s story can take a free 30-minute ‘Voices of St. Mary’s’ audio tour, discovering centuries of local history through powerful storytelling and immersive sound.

With a free mobile hydration station on-site (just bring a refillable bottle), the Youghal Medieval Festival offers a sustainable, accessible, and enriching day out for everyone.