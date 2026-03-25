Xeinadin expands Cork leadership team with four promotions

25 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

One of the leading professional services practices in Ireland and the UK, has announced the promotions of Keith Daly to Partner and Clodagh Duggan, Geraldine O’Gorman, and Caitriona Kelly to Director in its Cork offices.

Keith Daly has been promoted to Partner after joining Xeinadin from EY in 2024. With ten years of tax experience, Keith specialises in advising SMEs through every stage of the business life cycle while also supporting business owners with their personal tax affairs. He has extensive experience in tax planning, succession planning and corporate restructures, including supporting clients on buy-side and sell-side transactions, guiding them through Revenue audits, and advising on employee incentive schemes.

Clodagh Duggan has been promoted to Director, she joined Xeinadin from Grant Thornton in 2024. Clodagh has 9 years of practice experience and specialises in domestic tax consulting. She has specialist expertise in company restructurings, succession planning and reorganisations, with a particular focus on the farming sector. She is a member of the Irish Tax Institute’s Professional Services Committee.

Geraldine O’Gorman has been promoted to Director in the Cork Airport office. With twenty years of experience, Geraldine manages a portfolio of clients in the retail sector, providing them with periodical management accounts and supporting them in the financial control of their business. Her role also includes liaising with auditors, banks and Revenue on her clients’ behalf. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

Caitriona Kelly has been promoted to Director in the Cork Airport office. With over 18 years of experience, Catriona provides strategic financial and advisory support to a wide range of owner-managed businesses. She works closely with clients on the preparation of detailed management accounts, strengthening internal controls, improving profitability, and supporting effective cash flow management. She is a member of the ACCA.

Sandra Clarke, Managing Partner of Xeinadin Ireland, said: “The promotions of Keith, Clodagh, Geraldine, and Caitriona reflect the exceptional talent in our Cork team. All four bring specialist knowledge in supporting SMEs, particularly in the retail space, and their breadth of skills is vital in helping businesses navigate challenging periods. We are delighted to see their growth and progress with us, and they will be key contributors in our growth journey, not just in Cork but across Ireland.”

Paul O’Connell, Cork Area Managing Partner of Xeinadin, added: “The appointments demonstrate our commitment to building a leadership team that can support businesses across Ireland. As we continue to grow, we want to create clear opportunities for our people to progress and to ensure our clients benefit from the best possible expertise, insight and service. By investing in our people and recognising talent from within, we are building a leadership team equipped to support clients both today and into the future.”

The promotions in Cork form part of a wider round of appointments across Xeinadin’s Irish offices, with eleven people promoted in total, six to Partner and five to Director. Last year, seven firms joined Xeinadin from across the country. In 2026, Xeinadin is continuing its investment strategy aimed at acquiring additional practices and further expanding its presence across Ireland.