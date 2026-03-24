HOW DOES IT WORK: Long-Term Illness Scheme & Drug Payment Scheme

24 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

If you have a medical condition covered by the Long-Term Illness Scheme, you can get free drugs, medicines and medical and surgical appliances for the treatment of that condition.

You must be ordinarily resident in Ireland to qualify. This means that you are living here and intend to live here for at least one year.

The Long-Term Illness Scheme does not depend on your income or other circumstances. You may also be eligible for a Medical card or GP visit card, depending on your circumstances.

What conditions are covered by the Long-Term Illness Scheme?

The medical conditions that qualify under the Long-Term Illness Scheme are:

Intellectual disability

Mental illness (for people under 16 only)

Diabetes insipidus

Diabetes mellitus

Haemophilia

Cerebral palsy

Phenylketonuria

Epilepsy

Cystic fibrosis

Multiple sclerosis

Spina bifida

Muscular dystrophies

Hydrocephalus

Parkinsonism

Acute leukaemia

Conditions arising from use of Thalidomide

IIf you have one of these conditions, you will get a long-term illness card if you are ordinarily resident in Ireland.

What is the benefit of the Scheme?

You do not have to pay a prescription charge for drugs you are approved for under the Long-Term Illness Scheme. Other drugs and medicines not related to the specified condition must be paid for in the normal way

If your doctor or occupational therapist prescribes a medical or surgical appliance, it will be supplied to you from your Local Health Office.

How to apply for the Long-Term Illness Scheme?

You can get an application form from your Local Health Office or download an application form from the HSE website. You can also call 0818 22 44 78 to order an application form or drop-in to your local Citizens Information Centre

Is there any other scheme available to me if I do not have a condition covered by the Long Term Illness Scheme or do not have a medical card?

If you don’t have a medical card, or a GP visit card or a medical condition listed above, you can use the Drugs Payment Scheme to limit your expenses on prescription drugs. Under the Drugs Payment Scheme, you and your family only have to pay a maximum of €80 each month for approved prescribed drugs and medicines, and certain appliances.

How does the Drugs Payment Scheme work?

After you register for the scheme, you will get a plastic swipe card for each person named on the registration form. You should show this card whenever you collect your medication or appliances from the pharmacy. You should use the same pharmacy in a month to avoid paying more than the maximum €80. You do not have to register with a pharmacy for the scheme.

How to apply for the Drug Payment Scheme?

You can apply for the Drugs Payment Scheme online at mydps.ie. You can download a form from the HSE website or pick one up from your local Health Office or Citizens Information Centre.

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie