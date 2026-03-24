24 March 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Opinion

Alternative lending is growing rapidly, especially in Ireland, where the market for such loans is projected to reach $899.1 million. But this sudden increase in popularity is not limited to loans; many Irish people are increasingly using online platforms in their everyday lives, and this article will look at them in detail and compare them with US trends.

The Digital Leap By the Numbers

Irish digital consumer behavior clearly shows that the country has quietly become one of the most digitally active. Internet banking and mobile banking increased to 94%, up seventeen percentage points from last year. It’s the second most common online activity, just behind email.

Ireland ranks #1 for e-commerce adoption. 96% of users make online purchases, which is higher than the EU average of 77-78%. And if we compare the dynamics, in 2014, just over 60% of internet users bought something online, representing a 36% increase.

Nearly the same can be said for digital payments, where, in the 21 months to June, mobile transactions totalled 893 million, up 19.7% from 2024. All this really means one thing: online services are actively growing, and, in this sense, Ireland follows the US footsteps.

The US Trends and How Ireland Mimics Them

The US market changed even before the Irish did. In 2024, mobile shoppers spent $564 billion on purchases, which was a 4.8% year-on-year increase. More and more people started using in-store digital wallets, with the number increasing by 28%. BNPL became so popular that 25 million Gen Z customers were actively using it.

With fintech companies changing the market, it became clear that banks were no longer needed. In 2025 alone, 48% of applicants were rejected when applying. And all those who were rejected chose online platforms and digital lenders, with COVID accelerating the shift.

As a result, between 2017 and 2021, roughly 9% of all U.S. bank branch locations closed. That meant the loss of 7,500 branches, which was very convenient for online lenders. And this is the template that Ireland mimics.

Traditional banks also started exiting the Irish market. A prime example is Ulster Bank, which left in 2023 due to poor financial figures. And with the market being vacated, fintech firms like Revolut are taking over and filling the gaps.

Short-Term Financing and How It Grows

As we discussed at the beginning, the loans are gaining traction. In 2024 alone, Irish citizens took on 229,423 personal loans. With traditional institutions growing smaller, there’s less friction in the process.

In the US, online financing services, comparison tools, and digital-first lenders became the default starting point for Americans managing short-term financial needs. A lot of Americans turn to platforms like Tremplo County, and it’s clear why. You don’t have to make appointments, wait, or even do lots of paperwork. Getting your loan can take just 1 day.

Both countries lean more heavily into alternative solutions, and the trend isn’t isolated. The global digital lending market is projected to reach $37.56 billion. In the BNPL market, giants like Klarna and Afterpay are present in all major stores across Europe and are quite popular. More and more markets completely forgo the rigid banking infrastructure in favor of flexible, easy solutions.

The Road Ahead

Even though Ireland didn’t exactly plan to follow the US example, similar challenges created an all-too-familiar shift; now the market looks nearly identical, with fewer bank branches, more online lenders, and customers who want loans on their own schedule, not the other way around.

The speed with which this change is wrapping up is especially noteworthy. The US took some years to satisfy its citizens’ demands properly, and in Ireland, everything’s happening in half the time. The population is already used to doing everything online, so why visit the bank when you can take 30 minutes to get a loan?

For regular consumers, it means more options, control, and less dependence on traditional institutions. Ireland is already changing, and with it, the financing landscape.