26 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced that applications are now open for the County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme 2026. Launched in 2021, the scheme highlights County Cork’s rich heritage and acknowledges the many community and voluntary organisations that work tirelessly to protect, celebrate, and share this heritage with both residents and visitors.

Funded by Cork County Council and the Heritage Council, the scheme aims to empower heritage groups across the county as they carry out initiatives that advance the goals of the County Cork Heritage Plan. In 2025, more than 30 organisations received funding under the scheme, enabling a wide range of projects including Heritage Week projects, video documentaries, conservation plans, exhibitions, archives, natural heritage projects, and heritage publications.

This year, a broad selection of heritage-related proposals can be submitted for consideration, including conservation projects that contribute positively to the county’s built heritage.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the return of the scheme saying, ‘Since its launch in 2021, the Heritage Grant Scheme has supported more than 125 projects, with over €175,000 of funding allocated. This level of investment reflects the strong commitment to preserving Cork’s heritage and the outstanding dedication shown by local volunteers and heritage organisations. By backing community‑led projects, we are helping to safeguard the county’s history and traditions so they can be appreciated and passed on to future generations.’

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, The County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme reflects the Council’s dedication to preserving local heritage and sense of place. These projects play an important role in helping communities to celebrate their heritage while strengthening local identity and pride. Cork County Council appreciates the ongoing support from the Heritage Council and we look forward to seeing the diverse range of project proposals put forward this year.’

For further details of the County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme 2026, including application forms, please click the link below.

The closing date for proposals and application forms is 17:00 on Thursday 16th April 2026, which can be made online, emailed to corkheritage@corkcoco.ie, or sent by post to ‘County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme 2026’, Cork County Council, Floor 3, County Hall, Cork. For further information email corkheritage@corkcoco.ie or phone 021 4276891.

County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme 2026