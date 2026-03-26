IRISH HERITAGE: Skibbereen Heritage Centre adds more historic burial records to website database

26 March 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Skibbereen Heritage Centre Announces Update on Cork County Council Burial Register Records – Records from 27 graveyards have been added in the last year

Skibbereen Heritage Centre has added newly digitised Cork County Council burial register records from 27 graveyards to its online database.

This latest update brings the total number of burial records available on the website to 109,385 from 1,700 graveyards across Cork County. All records can be accessed free of charge at www.skibbheritage.com.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said, “I would like to thank the team at Skibbereen Heritage Centre, which is owned and operated by Cork County Council, for their work on this project, which has led to over 100,000 burial records in the County of Cork being made accessible to anyone in the world.”

This latest upload features graveyards primarily from North Cork but does include an update on Foildarrig graveyard in West Cork as well.

With support from Cork County Council, the Skibbereen Heritage Centre has spent a number of years digitising burial register records to ensure they are accessible to the public.

All of the information is on the Skibbereen Heritage Centre website, www.skibbheritage.com, including a map of all the sites covered to date as well as a searchable database.

The graveyards included in the 2026 upload are Ballinakill, Ballyhooly, Ballynoe, Boherbue, Bridgetown, Brigown, Britway, Carrigdownane, Castlelyons New Cemetery, Derryvillane, Dromtarriffe New Cemetery, Dunmahon, Gortroe, Kilbrin, Kilcummer, Kilcrumper Old Graveyard, Kildorrery, Kilgrogan, Killabraher, Killathy, Killavullen New Cemetery, Kilphelan, Kilroe, Knawhill, St Gobnait’s, Gouldshill, Mourneabbey/The Abbey Cemetery and an updated entry for Foildarrig Graveyard in West Cork.