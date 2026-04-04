Cork Army Veteran and former Deloitte executive acquires Career Decisions Ireland in estimated multi-million-euro deal  

4 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Plans to expand associate consultant network within 12 months and grow full-time team

Career Decisions Ireland, one of the country’s longest-established leadership advisory and career transition consultancies, has been acquired by CDL Asset Holdings Ltd, led by Cork-born business leader, former Irish Army Captain and Deloitte executive Jonathan Kelleher, in a transaction backed by strategic partners.

Although financial terms were not disclosed, the transaction is estimated to be a multi-million-euro deal, reflecting the company’s strong financial performance and historical results.

Founded in Limerick in 1994 by former Managing Director Miriam Magner Flynn, Career Decisions Ireland has built a 30-year reputation as a leading provider of outplacement, executive coaching, and leadership development services, working with multinational, public sector, and indigenous Irish organisations across Ireland and the UK.

The company has managed some of the largest career transition and redundancy support programmes across Ireland and the UK and has expanded in the last decade to include a specialised division for executive coaching, team development, and leadership programmes.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for Ireland’s employment landscape. Significant structural change across the technology, pharmaceutical and financial services sectors, combined with the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence on workforce planning, has driven record demand for professional outplacement, career transition and leadership advisory services. Ireland’s position as a European base for some of the world’s largest multinational employers means organisations are increasingly seeking expert support to manage workforce transformation with care, consistency and commercial rigour.

According to Verified Market Research, the UK outplacement services market is projected to grow from $167 million in 2023 to approximately $290 million by 2031. Benchmarked proportionately against UK market data and adjusted for the relative scale of both labour markets, Ireland’s outplacement sector is estimated to reach approximately €25 million by 2030, a figure that reflects this country’s growing concentration of multinational employers and its increasingly dynamic workforce.

The acquisition marks a significant new chapter for Career Decisions, which also holds a strategic position as the exclusive Irish partner of Career Partners International (CPI), one of the world’s largest career transition and HR consulting firms with over 300 offices across 45 countries.

This partnership enables Career Decisions to deliver integrated career transition programmes for multinational clients across multiple jurisdictions.

Career Decisions operates nationally with offices in Cork, Limerick, and Dublin, with a team of over 60, including executive coaches, organisational psychologists, HR and business consultants. All existing roles will be retained as part of the acquisition. The company plans to expand its associate consultant network to approximately 70 professionals within the first year, in line with projected growth in client demand, and anticipates growing its full-time team with new hires in operations and business development over the next 12 to 18 months.

Reflecting on the sale, former Managing Director Miriam Magner Flynn said she was immensely proud of the successful, award-winning business built over 30 years. “It has been a privilege to work with such an exceptional team and outstanding clients. I wish Jonathan and Career Decisions every success in this exciting next chapter.”

Mr Kelleher began his career in the Irish Defence Forces, serving 14 years as an Army officer and retiring with the rank of Captain following multiple overseas United Nations deployments. He later joined Deloitte, where he worked in the Human Capital practice helping organisations manage workforce transformation.

Speaking about the acquisition, Mr Kelleher said:

“My own transition from the military into the corporate world was a defining experience. Like many people moving from one career to another, I knew I had transferable skills, but I underestimated how long it takes to understand how those skills land in a completely different environment. That experience directly shaped our decision to acquire Career Decisions. This company has been doing this work with excellence for 30 years. I want to build on that and take it further.”

“Through our exclusive partnership with Career Partners International, Career Decisions is uniquely positioned to support multinational clients requiring consistent, high-quality career transition services across multiple jurisdictions. Organisations today are no longer looking for project-based support. They want a trusted strategic partner who can guide them through continuous change, whether that’s a redundancy programme, a leadership transition, or a wholesale transformation of how they work. That is exactly what Career Decisions delivers.”

On the company’s future, Mr Kelleher added:

“We are delighted to acquire Career Decisions Ireland and build on the exceptional reputation established over the past three decades. Our focus will be on accelerating growth, expanding our services, and strengthening our international capability through our partnership with Career Partners International.”