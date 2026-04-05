HomeBot Ireland smart home and garden robots now available in Cork through local Euronics store

5 April 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Customers in Cork can now see and purchase HomeBot Ireland products directly from their local Euronics store, bringing smart home technology closer to local households.

Irish smart home robotics start-up HomeBot Ireland has secured a retail partnership with Euronics Ireland, bringing its range of smart home cleaning robots and robot lawn mowers to more than 60 stores across Ireland for the first time.

The deal marks a major milestone for the West Cork-based company, founded by Clara Mulligan and husband Alan O’Neill, which has grown rapidly since launching its first product in 2024, having expanded its product range to include robot vacuum and mops, making everyday household tasks easier through smart, accessible technology. The partnership will cover the full range of HomeBot Ireland products, giving customers across the country the opportunity to see the technology in-store, ahead of the gardening season. The move is supported by locally based customer care and after-sales service in West Cork, including diagnostics and repairs, typically completed within 48 hours.

Stephen O’Loughlin, National Sales Manager at Euronics Ireland said:

“We’re delighted to partner with HomeBot Ireland, showcasing the strength of independent Irish retailers and our commitment to supporting Irish businesses. This collaboration combines Euronics’ extensive network with HomeBot Irelands’ innovative tech solutions, enhancing our offering to customers across Ireland. We’re excited to work together and drive growth for our Euronics retail stores.”

The new partnership coincides with the launch of Nozzie 4-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop. Designed to deliver a deeper clean with minimal effort, Nozzie combines powerful suction, intelligent navigation and a detachable base with a flexible cleaning nozzle, allowing users to easily reach areas such as stairs, sofas and corners.

Clara Mulligan, founder HomeBot Ireland said:

“The partnership with Euronics is a huge step in our brand’s growth in Ireland, which, until now, has mostly been through direct online sales and events. Being available in Euronics stores will allow more people across Ireland to see our products in person, and discover how smart home robots can make their everyday life easier, knowing that support, repairs and real help, from a real person, are available right here locally when they need it.”

HomeBot Ireland products are designed with simplicity and accessibility in mind, and have the Guaranteed Irish badge.

The company plans to continue expanding its product range over the next year with additional smart home robotics products currently in development. Customers also benefit from hassle-free support options, including DPD click-and-collect returns and servicing, accessible nationwide.