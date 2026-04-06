Ballyhoura joins ‘Experience Cork’ campaign

6 April 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Ballyhoura Country joins new Experience Cork campaign with local businesses Ballyhass Adventure Centre and Praline

Outdoor adventure and artisan food experiences from North Cork to feature in national tourism campaign

Ballyhoura Country’s North Cork area is proud to be part of the new Experience Cork tourism campaign launched by Pure Cork in association with Fáilte Ireland.

The Experience Cork campaign, launching this March, invites visitors from across Ireland and overseas to discover Cork through immersive and authentic experiences. It celebrates the warmth and welcoming nature of Cork people, alongside the county’s strong reputation for food, outdoor adventure and natural landscapes.

Ballyhoura Country is represented in the campaign through a collaboration of local businesses, including Ballyhass Adventure Centre, one of Ireland’s leading outdoor activity providers, and Praline, an award-winning chocolatier and artisan chocolate and pastry shop in Mitchelstown. Together, they showcase the range of experiences available in North Cork, from outdoor adventure to locally rooted food experiences.

Newly curated itineraries make it easier for visitors to plan a short break or longer stay in the region. Visitors to Ballyhoura Country can enjoy activities at Ballyhass, explore the extensive walking trails across the Ballyhoura and Galtee Mountains, and experience locally produced food, including handcrafted chocolates from Praline.

Speaking about the inclusion, Norma Kelly of Praline said, “We’re delighted to be part of the Experience Cork campaign. At Praline, everything we create is rooted in quality, craft and a real sense of place. Being included alongside other businesses in Ballyhoura Country is a great opportunity to share the food story of North Cork and welcome more visitors to the area.”

Emma Mueller, Communications Manager at Ballyhass Adventure Group, said, “At Ballyhass, we’re all about getting people into the outdoors, and being part of the Experience Cork campaign does exactly that. It’s about exploring, living and really experiencing everything our county has to offer. We’re so grateful to have been a part of it and to be featured alongside such amazing local businesses. Cork is bursting with culture, adventure, natural beauty, great people, and plenty of craic, and we’re proud to share what we love about it. We hope it inspires people, near and far, to get out there and experience Cork for themselves, and maybe even step into a bit of adventure along the way.”

Marie Healy, Regional Development Officer, Ireland Hidden Heartlands at Fáilte Ireland said: “Ballyhoura is a key destination within Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, offering a fantastic blend of adventure, natural beauty and cultural richness for both domestic and international visitors. From outdoor pursuits to locally rooted food and craft experiences, the region’s spectacular scenery provides endless opportunities to unwind or explore. Whether cycling its renowned mountain bike trails, savouring the flavours created by local producers, or immersing yourself in the tranquillity of its woodlands and rolling hills – visitors have so many opportunities to discover ancient landscapes and connect with Ballyhoura’s rich cultural heritage.”

Ballyhass Adventure Centre and Praline are among 16 Cork businesses chosen to take part in the campaign, which highlights the county’s distinctive experiences across the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

Ballyhoura Country is known as a basecamp for outdoor adventure, with an extensive trail network, authentic rural experiences and a strong sense of community.

The Experience Cork campaign brings together activity providers, food producers, cultural attractions and places to stay, making it easier for visitors to explore the county. Curated itineraries are available at purecork.ie/ExperienceCork. For more information on Ballyhoura Country, see visitballyhoura.com.

About Ballyhass Adventure Centre

Ballyhass Adventure Group is one of Ireland’s leading outdoor adventure providers, on a mission to inspire an outdoor generation. With two locations in Cork, Ballyhass offers land, water, and height experiences – from ziplines, wakeboarding, and aquaparks to land-based adventures and saunas. A certified B Corp, Ballyhass is committed to sustainability and community, creating memorable outdoor experiences that connect people with nature and each other. https://www.ballyhass. ie/

About Praline

Praline is an award-winning artisan chocolatier based in North Cork, specialising in handcrafted chocolates made using high-quality ingredients. https://praline.ie/

About Ballyhoura Country

Situated at the crossroads of Munster, on the borders of counties Limerick, Cork & Tipperary, Ballyhoura Country is an area of undulating green pastures, woodlands, hills and mountains. The ancient and unspoilt landscape, an abundance of significant heritage sites, thrilling outdoor activities and friendly people make it the perfect place to discover rural Ireland, not to mention its rich connection to Ireland’s history, culture and heritage. https://visitballyhoura.com/

About Experience Cork

Experience Cork is a new tourism campaign by Pure Cork supported by Fáilte Ireland, inviting visitors from across Ireland and overseas to discover Cork through immersive experiences and tours. The campaign brings together activity operators, food experiences, cultural attractions and accommodation providers across the county. Curated itineraries and inspiration are available at https://www.purecork.ie/ ExperienceCork