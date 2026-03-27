Uisce Éireann deliver first phase of essential works to strengthen Cork City’s wastewater network 

27 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann has recently delivered the first phase of improvement works at Grand Parade Pumping Station. These works are part of Uisce Éireann’s wider investment in wastewater services across Cork City – strengthening essential infrastructure that communities rely on every day.

Works commenced in early January along a short section of Sullivan’s Quay with the remainder of this phase of the project carried out on Grand Parade.

The works included cleaning and inspecting the underground pumping station and removing old redundant equipment and historical debris.

Uisce Éireann Portfolio Manager, David Shalloo is pleased to have completed phase one on schedule, “Overall, this project will improve the operation of the existing wastewater pumping station while helping to address historic malodours and reduce the risk of overflows into the River Lee. The first phase of works gave us a clearer picture of the follow‑on works required for the next phase of the project.”

Ward and Burke Construction Ltd. delivered this work on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channel @IWCare and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie