Cork County Council Launch 2026 Anti-Litter Challenge

2 April 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Anti-Litter Challenge rewards communities that fight against litter throughout Cork County

Applications for the 2026 iteration of Cork County Council’s Anti-Litter Challenge are now open. First introduced in the 1990s, the Anti‑Litter Challenge aims to address litter issues in communities throughout Cork County.

Participating towns and villages are assessed by judges on the presence or absence of litter on local roads and streets. Friendly, inter-community rivalry is the cornerstone of the challenge and over the years it has been hugely popular with Tidy Towns groups, community organisations and environmentally conscious volunteers. The result is that their tireless work to finish top of the table helps to keep communities litter free.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley is encouraging even more groups to take part in the competition this year, saying, “As spring arrives, it’s a perfect moment to refocus on the places we live and how we can all help keep them looking their best. Across the county, community groups continue to lead the way in tackling litter and creating cleaner, safer spaces for everyone. Last year’s challenge saw an impressive turnout, with 21 towns and 65 villages taking part and sharing close to €43,000 in prizes. Millstreet, Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh, and Knocknagree claimed top honours in the Towns, Large Villages, and Small Villages categories. I’m excited to welcome returning participants this year, and equally eager to see new communities join the effort to keep our county beautiful.”

Applications can be made online through Cork County Council’s website at corkcoco.ie

The closing date is Thursday 9th April and judging begins on Monday 27th April.

For further details email litterchallenge@corkcoco.ie or contact Cork County Council on 021-4532700.