Glass artwork unveiled at Cork Opera House to mark 170th Anniversary

2 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A striking new permanent artwork by Cork-based glass artist, Sophie Longwill, has been unveiled at Cork Opera House as part of its extended 170th anniversary celebrations. The commission, titled Illuminating the Archives, was sponsored by Fleetwood Paints and developed in partnership with Sample-Studios, representing a lasting cultural legacy for the historic venue.

Sophie Longwill, a multi award-winning artist and member of Sample-Studios, was selected through a competitive tender process involving several leading visual artists. Recognised as one of Europe’s ‘Rising Stars’ by the Michelangelo Foundation’s Homo Faber Guide, Longwill has received numerous accolades, including a 2024 scholarship to the Corning Museum of Glass, an Agility Award from the Arts Council of Ireland, and an artist residency at Southern Illinois University, culminating in her solo exhibition Faoiseamh.

“This commission was conceived as a legacy piece for our 170th anniversary year: 170 individual pieces of glass, each representing a year of performance and culture on this stage, beautifully translated into light and colour by Cork artist Sophie Longwill, whose work explores memory, transformation and the passage of time through the medium of glass,” said Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO and Artistic Director of Cork Opera House. “Drawing on performances at Cork Opera House, artists, archives, costumes and the memories of our audiences, the piece now hangs permanently in our front-of-house space—a glowing tribute to 170 years of Cork Opera House and all those who have been part of its story.”

“We are deeply grateful to Fleetwood Paints for their generous sponsorship of this commission,” continued Ms Gleeson. “Their support made it possible for us to bring this vision to life and to invest in a lasting piece of art for Cork. Partnerships like this allow us to go beyond the stage and create something that will resonate with our audiences and our city for years to come.”

Reflecting on her work, Sophie Longwill said: “Inspired by the archives, I used colour, hand-painted illustration, and multiple glass techniques to capture the richness of the stories and the artistic vibrancy of Cork Opera House. Illuminating the Archives is composed of 170 pieces of fused glass; just as Cork Opera House is made of many voices and histories, this artwork brings together multiple elements to form a unified whole—a reflection of collective memory, community, and creative continuity.”

The judging panel for the 170th Anniversary Visual Art Commission included Brian Keehan (Fleetwood Paints), Eibhlín Gleeson (Cork Opera House), Aoibhie McCarthy (Sample-Studios), and Brian Mac Domhnaill (Lavit Gallery).

“As Ireland’s largest artist studios, we were delighted to support Sophie to undertake this significant commission in Cork Opera House, supported by Fleetwood Paints,” said Aoibhie McCarthy, Artistic Director, Sample-Studios. “This is an excellent example of what can be achieved by partners coming together to underpin local artists’ ambition and vision to enhance our existing infrastructure.”

Marking its own milestone year, Fleetwood Paints also highlighted the significance of the collaboration. “Fleetwood Paints, in our 75th year in business, is proud to support and collaborate on this visual art commission created by talented local artist Sophie Longwill,” said Brian Keehan, Area Sales Manager. “This project celebrates the power of Irish colour and design – values which sit at the heart of the Fleetwood Paints brand. The completed work stands as a testament to the evolving partnership between industry and the arts in Ireland. Congratulations to Cork Opera House on this special 170th anniversary. We are proud to have been included in this fantastic project. Go n-éirí go geal leat.”