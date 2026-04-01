Cork Residents Invited to Learn How to Access Free, Fast Surgery in Northern Ireland

1 April 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Kingsbridge Private Hospital of Belfast is hosting free information events in Cork

Cork residents are invited to attend a free information event hosted by Kingsbridge Private

Hospital to learn how to access world-class medical treatment in Northern Ireland – fully

reimbursed by the HSE.

The events take place on the 7th and 8th April in Cork. Anyone can attend to find out how to

get fast treatment without long waiting lists. To register your attendance, email

businessrelations@kingsbridgehealthcaregroup.com

Date: Tuesday 7th April

Boston Bar, Bantry (12pm-2pm)

Constituency Office, Skibbereen (3pm – 5pm) Date: Wednesday 8th April

Constituency Office, Bandon (9:30am – 10:30am)

Castle Hotel, Macroom (11:30am – 1pm)

Blarney Woollen Mills Hotel (2pm – 4pm)

Through the Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme (NIPHS), patients living in the

Republic of Ireland can receive medical treatment in Northern Ireland and claim 100%

reimbursement from the HSE for approved surgeries such as hip and knee replacements,

ACL repairs, gallbladder removals, hysterectomies, and more.

Importantly, you don’t have to be on a waiting list to apply – anyone can access the scheme

once they have a referral from a GP or consultant.

Patients can avail of this treatment through the Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare

Scheme (NIPHS) with costs fully reimbursed by the HSE, treatment is also accessible through

private health insurance, such as VHI.

Cork is Missing Out

New research commissioned by Kingsbridge reveals that over three quarters (76%) of Cork

residents have never heard of the NIPHS, meaning many are missing out on fast, fully

covered healthcare just a few hours away.

“This data shows a major gap in awareness around cross-border healthcare,” said Mark

Regan, CEO of Kingsbridge Healthcare Group. “With waiting lists still a huge issue in the

Republic, we want to make sure people in Cork know they can access excellent care quickly

and get the full cost reimbursed by the HSE. It’s life-changing for so many families.”

Fast, Trusted Care – Just Up the Road

Kingsbridge Healthcare Group is the largest private healthcare provider in Northern Ireland

and the only hospital group on the island uniquely positioned to deliver healthcare solutions

for all citizens across Ireland.

With over 600 consultants, four hospitals, 17 theatres and 70 inpatient beds across more

than 70,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Kingsbridge delivers rapid access to

clinical excellence at scale.

Each year, the Group treats over 250,000 patients and carries out more than 50,000

procedures. Approximately 40% of patients – around 10,000 annually – travel from the

Republic of Ireland, with over 800 ROI patients treated every month through cross-border

pathways.

Kingsbridge operates modern hospital facilities in Belfast, Derry (North West), and Sligo,

alongside its Newry Private Clinic, which is within 70 minutes of 70% of the population of

Ireland – making fast, high-quality care more accessible than ever.

Care is delivered across orthopaedics, diagnostics, urology, ENT, general surgery and more,

supported by advanced imaging including MRI and X-ray services.

5-Star Patient Experience

Kingsbridge combines clinical excellence with a genuine commitment to exceptional patient

experience.

All inpatient rooms are private, single-occupancy with ensuite facilities, ensuring comfort,

dignity and privacy throughout recovery. Meals are freshly prepared onsite by Kingsbridge’s

dedicated team of chefs, with food sourced locally wherever possible.

Patients are guided through every step of their journey by the dedicated One2One

Cross-Border Liaison Team, who assist with all enquiries, paperwork and reimbursement

applications – making the process simple, seamless and stress-free.

Since 2015, over 25,000 Republic of Ireland patients have already reclaimed their health through

Kingsbridge.

To start your journey, visit: kingsbridgeprivatehospital.com/crossborder, call: 01 968 2000 or email: crossborder@kingsbridgehealthcaregroup.com

For community groups that want to hear more from Kingsbridge email: businessrelations@kingsbridgeprivatehospital.com