Bantry man Joe Keane as is new Vice Chair of ‘Medicines for Ireland’

3 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Medicines for Ireland announces election of Joe Keane as Vice-Chairperson

The generic, biosimilar and value-added medicines industry appoints Mr. Keane to guide the next phase of growth

Medicines for Ireland (MFI), the representative body for the suppliers of the majority of medicines in Ireland, has recently announced Mr. Joe Keane as its new Vice-Chairperson.

Since its foundation in 2016, Medicines for Ireland has been promoting the benefits of the increased use of generic, biosimilar, and value-added medicines in Ireland. The organisation’s core objective is to improve the way Ireland procures and supplies medicines, in order to expand patient access to affordable treatment.

Mr. Keane is Head of Ireland Operations at Sandoz, trading as Rowex in Ireland, and has led the Bantry operation for almost two decades and brings extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Commenting on his election at a recent MFI EGM, Mr. Keane said: “I am honoured to have been appointed Vice-Chairperson of MFI at such an important time for our industry. The recent Framework Agreement holds significant potential for the generics, biosimilars, and value-added medicines sectors, and provides the predictability, certainty and stability that industry and the State need to deliver value and access for patients.

Mr. Keane’s appointments follow the conclusion of the new Framework Agreement on the Pricing and Supply of Medicines, a landmark agreement that marks a significant step forward in strengthening Ireland’s pharmaceutical sector. Developed in partnership with the Department of Health, the Department of Public Expenditure and the HSE, the Agreement sets out a comprehensive package of measures to improve security of supply, enhance affordability, and support a more predictable and competitive market environment through to 31 December 2029.

Taken together, the measures have the potential to generate up to €1.4 billion in value, which can be reinvested to support innovation and frontline patient services.

Mr. Keane continued, “With the new Framework Agreement now in place, we are entering a fresh phase of growth that will strengthen our impact and sharpen our strategic direction. I look forward to harnessing this opportunity to build momentum, deepen collaboration across the sector, and deliver meaningful progress for our members.”

Mr. Keane also expressed his gratitude to members for their support, adding that he “looked forward to working closely with members to address both the opportunities and challenges facing the sector.” He highlighted the importance of tackling emerging issues, including the EU’s Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive, noting that a proportionate transposition is imperative to protecting the sustainability of medicine supply in Ireland.

The European Union’s Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (UWWTD) will introduce an extended producer responsibility (EPR), which will generate significant additional costs for the industry. MFI continues to argue that this will place disproportionate financial and operational burdens on the generic pharmaceutical industry, hindering the supply of medicines to millions of Irish patients. The Directive will lead to severe disruptions, compromising patient access to affordable, essential and critical medicines.

Mr. Keane concluded: “On behalf of the entire Association, I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our outgoing Chair, Paul Neill, for his dedication and leadership, particularly during the negotiations on the new Framework Agreement. I’ve no doubt that his impact will be felt long into the future, and we look forward to continuing to work with Paul in the years ahead as he remains involved on the Board and strategy committee.”

For more information about Medicines for Ireland, visit www.medicinesforireland. ie.