Cork Convention Bureau’s Keep Cork Meeting Expo, March 26

22 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Planning Meetings or Events in Cork?

Cork Convention Bureau’s Keep Cork Meeting Expo Returns on March 26

Planning a business event in Cork? This might be for you. Cork Convention Bureau, the business events division of Visit Cork, will host its annual Keep Cork Meeting showcase at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, March 26, bringing together the region’s venues, hotels, experiences and the people who can help make your next event happen.

Now a firm fixture in the business events calendar, and the largest meetings expo in the country, the event highlights Cork’s growing strength as a destination for conferences, meetings and corporate events. Conference and business events have delivered approximately €150 million to the Cork economy since Cork Convention Bureau was founded in 2017, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a leading international conference destination.

The expo provides a valuable networking opportunity for event planners, corporate bookers, people with a connection to an industry association looking to host an international event, and local businesses to connect with the people and places that make Cork a standout location for business events.

More than 30 exhibitors will be in attendance, representing hotels, unique venues, activity providers, transport companies and event specialists. Attendees will have the chance to discover new ideas, build valuable connections and explore what Cork has to offer as a world-class destination for meetings and conferences.

In addition to extensive networking opportunities, Conference Ambassador Clinics will run throughout the morning outlining the practical and financial supports available to anyone interested in bringing a conference to Cork as well as expert advice on bidding for international meetings.

Speaking ahead of the showcase, Evelyn O’Sullivan, Manager of Cork Convention Bureau, said. “Keep Cork Meeting is about bringing together the people who help make Cork such a compelling destination for business events. From world-class venues and accommodation to unique local experiences, Cork has so much to offer conference and event organisers. This event allows us to showcase that offering while also encouraging more organisations to consider Cork when planning their next meeting or conference.”

For the last 2 years we have incorporated 30 minute ‘Conference Ambassador Clinics’ into the morning. These have proved an invaluable resource for anyone who is a member of an international organisation and who might be considering bidding for a global meeting.’

The winner of the Visit Cork Green Awards will also be announced during the event.

The event will take place from 7.30am to 11.30am on March 26, with attendees invited to drop in at any time to enjoy a complimentary breakfast while networking with colleagues across the corporate, academic and public sectors.

Whether you organise conferences, meetings or corporate events, this is an opportunity to gather everything you need in one place.

Attendance is free, but registration is essential via https://visitcork.clr.events/event/139866:keepcorkmeeting-2026-attendee-registration

Established in 2007, Cork Convention Bureau is a public–private partnership dedicated to promoting Cork as a leading business events destination and generating conference opportunities for the region. It operates as part of Visit Cork, which also promotes leisure tourism through the Pure Cork brand.