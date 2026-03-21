BUSINESS OWNERS: Would you like to run a Cafe at the Old Head of Kinsale on the Wild Atlantic Way?

21 March 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Expressions of Interest sought for Café lease at Old Head of Kinsale on Wild Atlantic Way

Expressions of interest are invited from experienced café operators or those seeking to develop a new café venture at the Old Head Signal Tower, located at the Old Head of Kinsale along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The site receives a steady flow of visitors throughout the season, including museum visitors, Wild Atlantic Way travellers, walkers and cyclists, as well as those attending events such as the popular Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse Open Weekends.

The café space measures approximately 22ft x 11ft (6.4m x 3.3m) internally, with an additional 20ft x 8ft (6.1m x 2.4m) container unit at the rear for preparation and storage. The space is currently a blank canvas, allowing operators to customise the interior to suit their concept and brand. Indoor and outdoor seating can be provided if required.

The café must operate during museum opening hours (7 days per week from 14 March to the end of October), with the option for extended hours or winter opening if desired.

The committee is particularly interested in working with an operator who would like to develop a distinctive café brand and grow with the project into the new Lusitania Museum building, for which planning permission has already been secured. This will include a café space overlooking one of the most spectacular coastal viewpoints in Ireland.

Viewings of the space will be arranged for interested applicants this week.

Anyone interested in learning more or arranging a viewing is encouraged to get in touch: info@oldheadofkinsale.com | 021 419 1285 |