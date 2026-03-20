New Executive Head Chef at the Metropole Hotel

20 March 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Eoghan O’Flynn has been appointed Executive Head Chef at The Metropole Hotel. The Cork native brings more than a decade of culinary experience to the role, having worked in a diverse array of kitchens from Michelin Star fine dining establishments to local bistros and takeaways.

A graduate of Munster Technological University (MTU), Eoghan holds a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts and has worked in some of the most respected venues across Ireland and the UK, including Bastion Restaurant in Kinsale, Liss Ard Estate in Skibbereen, and Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford. Originally from Cobh, Eoghan lives in his hometown with his partner and two-year-old son.

Speaking about his appointment, Eoghan said: “For me, food and hospitality are about bringing people together. I believe in respecting the ingredients our community provides and presenting them to guests in an honest and exciting way. The Metropole’s history and standing in Cork make it a very special place. It has always been at the heart of Cork – a place where people have come together for generations. It’s so important for me to continue that legacy while creating something vibrant, modern, and full of energy that reflects the thriving food scene and community around us.

“Working with local producers, artisanal products and other passionate people in the industry is what gets me out of bed in the morning and keeps my world turning, and I’m eager to bring that vitality to the table. Training and development is also very important to me. I think working with enthusiastic people who are eager to learn and build a career in hospitality is incredibly inspiring and fulfilling, and having the chance to pass on the things I’ve learned to others is an honour.”

Alex Petit, Group Head Chef at Trigon Hotels said: “We’re very excited to have Eoghan join the Trigon family. His mission to create joy and connect people through food, all while celebrating the incredible produce and talent we have here in Cork chimes perfectly with our ethos so he is the perfect fit for the role of head chef at the Metropole. Our team members are already benefiting from his generosity as a teacher and mentor so not only is he bringing great food to the table now, he is also helping to secure the future of hospitality in Cork.”