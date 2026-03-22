Funeral of well known West Cork business and community man Tom O’Donovan

22 March 2026
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Clonakilty Mourns the Death of Tom O’Donovan of O’Donovan’s Hotel: A Pillar of the Community
Clonakilty is in mourning this week since the sudden passing on Wednesday 18th March of Tom “Tommy” O’Donovan, a man whose name was synonymous with warmth, hospitality, and community spirit in the West Cork town.
Best known for being one of the three directors of O’Donovan’s Hotel (Estd 1853), Tom was far more than a businessman. He was a familiar face, a steady presence, and for many, the first person they would meet upon arriving in Clonakilty.
Local businesses and organisations have paid tribute, noting that his presence will leave a significant void. “He was part of the heartbeat of Clonakilty,” one local said. “Places like his don’t just run on business — they run on people like Tommy.”
His passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from across West Cork and beyond, reflecting the wide reach of his kindness and the respect he earned over many years. Many of the comments can be read on the RIP.ie book of condolences.
A large attendance is expected at the funeral on Monday 23rd March at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty at 1:00pm
This will be livestreamed here.
Tom is survived by his wife Gobnait, his children Edel, Tom Jnr., Dan, and Sarah; and his sisters Dena, Therese, Val, Angela, and Carol.