Funeral of well known West Cork business and community man Tom O’Donovan

22 March 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Clonakilty Mourns the Death of Tom O’Donovan of O’Donovan’s Hotel: A Pillar of the Community

Clonakilty is in mourning this week since the sudden passing on Wednesday 18th March of Tom “Tommy” O’Donovan, a man whose name was synonymous with warmth, hospitality, and community spirit in the West Cork town.

Best known for being one of the three directors of O’Donovan’s Hotel (Estd 1853), Tom was far more than a businessman. He was a familiar face, a steady presence, and for many, the first person they would meet upon arriving in Clonakilty.

Tom supported countless local initiatives over the years, quietly helping clubs, charities, and events without seeking recognition. He was a director of the Clonakilty Bike Rental Scheme, the founding Chairman of Clonakilty Men’s Shed, and only this month was honoured to be Grand Marshal for the local St. Patrick’s Day, along with his sisters Dena and Therese, also of O’Donovan’s Hotel. Friends have recalled Tom’s generosity not just in grand gestures, but in small, everyday acts — offering a listening ear, sharing his handyman skills, or simply taking the time to check in on someone with a cup of tea. In a busy world, Tom had a gift for slowing things down and making people feel valued.

Local businesses and organisations have paid tribute, noting that his presence will leave a significant void. “He was part of the heartbeat of Clonakilty,” one local said. “Places like his don’t just run on business — they run on people like Tommy.”

His passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from across West Cork and beyond, reflecting the wide reach of his kindness and the respect he earned over many years. Many of the comments can be read on the RIP.ie book of condolences.

A large attendance is expected at the funeral on Monday 23rd March at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty at 1:00pm

This will be livestreamed here.

Tom is survived by his wife Gobnait, his children Edel, Tom Jnr., Dan, and Sarah; and his sisters Dena, Therese, Val, Angela, and Carol.