Cork Craft Month 2025

31 July 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Craft Month is just around the corner. Makers from across Cork city and county have been putting the finishing touches on 99 events scheduled for August. The beloved festival will officially open with a vibrant launch party at Fota House, Arboretum and Gardens on Thursday, 1 August at 5:30pm, with no pre booking required.

This free evening of craft, culture, and live music will feature a special performance by award-winning musician and songwriter John Spillane, and the unveiling of Echoes of the Makers – a members’ showcase exhibition celebrating 20 years of Cork Craft & Design. The exhibition runs at Fota House through 31 August.

Organised by Cork Craft & Design, a social enterprise representing over 110 professional makers and artists, this milestone year sees the festival expand in both scale and ambition. Running throughout August, Cork Craft Month – presented in association with the all-island August Craft Month initiative – offers 99 events ranging from hands-on workshops and artist talks to exhibitions, demonstrations, and family-friendly activities. All events are available to book at corkcraftanddesign.ie.

Commenting in the lead up to the festival Ava Hayes, Festival Director, Cork Craft Month said: “This year’s festival is a true celebration of creativity, community, and legacy. We’re proud to mark 20 years of Cork Craft & Design with our most ambitious programme to date for Cork Craft Month, kicking off with a magical evening at Fota House.

Having John Spillane perform at the opening adds a beautiful layer of local artistry to the celebration. We’re also thrilled to unveil Echoes of the Makers, a powerful exhibition that invites visitors to explore the intimate connection between maker and material. Each piece tells a story of skill, identity, and innovation – a resonant tribute to the enduring spirit of craft. Here’s to 20 more years!”

Cork Craft Month is supported by the Local Enterprise Office, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, August Craft Month, Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Cork Education and Training Board, Creative Ireland, Failte Ireland, The Heritage Council, Munster Technological University, Friends of the Crawford Art Gallery and Benchspace.

About the Events Cork Craft Month, in association with the all-island August Cork Craft, kicks off on 1 August at Fota House with Echoes of the Makers , a special members showcase exhibition celebrating two decades of Cork Craft & Design.

For the first time, key exhibitions will run in both the city and county as the Voice of the Craft opens 14 August at St. Peter’s, North Main Street.

Craft events will run across 12 venues throughout Cork city and county, including Greywood Arts (Killeagh), Kilcoe Studios (Ballydehob), Blackwater Valley Makers (Fermoy), and Benchspace (Cork city).

Also returning is the EMERGE New Makers Exhibition at The Gallery at No. 46, Grand Parade (31 July – 21 August), spotlighting the creativity of Ireland’s newest generation of makers.

This year, 81% of the programme is workshop-based — an 11% rise on 2024 — signalling a clear shift toward hands-on, participatory experiences that connect the public directly with the making process.

From traditional methods to modern experimentation, highlights include seaweed pressing with Samuel Arnold Keane (23 August), basketry with Sonia Caldwell and spoon-carving with Tadhg Breathnach-Peelo (4 & 17 August); beginner embroidery with Sarah Buckley (9 August); needle felting with Emily Thompson (29 August); slab-built ceramic houses with Brendan Ryan (22 August); and lampshade making workshops with Mr Kite (15 August).

For teenagers, there is a make-your-own wooden toy session with Michael Whyte of Ro Óg (2 August); and a hand-building clay workshop for children with Kira O’Brien (20 August).

Additional events include a Demo Day (9 August) at Cork Craft & Design’s Douglas Court shop, featuring live woodturning, pottery wheel throwing, and interactive demos for children. On the Pig’s Back Cafe/Bistro in Douglas, a neighbour of Cork Craft & Design’s flagship store, will also host a curated collection of locally made craft pieces.

About Cork Craft Month

Cork Craft Month is an annual celebration of contemporary and traditional craft across Cork city and county. Taking place every August since , the festival features exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations and events that spotlight the region’s vibrant maker community. Organised by Cork Craft & Design and delivered in association with August Craft Month, the programme connects the public with makers through hands-on experiences and creative showcases in venues across Cork.

About Cork Craft & Design

Cork Craft & Design is a leading social enterprise and membership organisation representing over 110 professional makers and artists. It celebrates 20 years in 2025. Dedicated to supporting and promoting the craft sector in Cork, it provides year-round opportunities for visibility, retail, collaboration and development. The organisation showcases thousands of handcrafted works through exhibitions, its online directory, and its two retail spaces — the Makers’ Collective Shop in Douglas Woollen Mills and Douglas Court Shopping Centre. Learn more at corkcraftanddesign.ie.