Budget 2026 must prioritise competitive taxation policy to support business, says Cork Chamber

31 July 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Chamber, the voice of business in Cork, has today published its pre-Budget submission, calling on government to prioritise competitive taxation policy to support business in Budget 2026. Against the current backdrop of evolving international trade dynamics, government must also take steps to reduce administrative burdens for business and enable innovation and entrepreneurship to secure Cork and Ireland’s future economic competitiveness.

Rob Horgan, President of Cork Chamber, said, “Cork’s business community is acutely aware of the economic imperative of investing in our competitiveness, now more than ever. Businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to large domestic and multinationals firms, know that enhancing our competitiveness demands a whole-of-government approach to address challenges across all areas of the economy.

“The proposals in our Budget 2026 submission are designed to be complementary, driving forward Ireland’s overall competitiveness in a meaningful and achievable way through targeted measures to encourage innovation, to support scaling domestic firms and to ensure that SMEs are not unduly impacted by regulatory changes.”

Chair of Cork Chamber’s Budget Committee and Tax Partner at KPMG, Stephen Keohane, stated, “Enhancing Ireland’s competitive offering for investment and talent attraction is vital. Government must make brave policy choices now to lay the groundwork for sustainable economic growth.

“Cork Chamber’s Budget 2026 submission underlines the importance of reducing administrative and cost burdens on business, particularly SMEs. Simplifying elements of the tax regime, alongside the corresponding reporting requirements, could help to unlock key incentives like the R&D tax credit for scaling start-ups and SMEs. Measures such as these help to transform the State’s fiscal infrastructure, championing innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Conor Healy, Cork Chamber CEO, concluded, “Our asks for Budget 2026 address the critical areas of housing; infrastructure; education, talent and skills; renewable energy and sustainability; and urban evolution and tourism. Each proposal in Cork Chamber’s budget submission is grounded in the priorities, challenges and needs of our members.

“The priorities for members are clear: investments in housing and infrastructure are needed now, alongside a sustained effort to support businesses to grow and thrive in Ireland. What we need to see from government in Budget 2026 is a clear commitment to the delivery of projects and initiatives, on budget and on time.”

Read Cork Chamber’s pre-Budget 2026 submission in full HERE.