Crossbarry Sewage Scheme to Proceed

4 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea, has today welcomed the announcement of a major step forward for Crossbarry village with Uisce Éireann & Cork County Council stating a resolution has been found to progress the long awaited Sewage Scheme for the village.

Welcoming the progress for Crossbarry, Deputy John Paul O’Shea has said “I have been notified that Cork County Council and Uisce Éireann have agreed an approach to the delivery of the Crossbarry Sewerage Scheme which will be similar to that being taken for the delivery of projects under measure ‘A8’ of the Rural Water Programme (for Villages and Settlements without access to Public Waste Water Services). Grant funding of €3.3M has already been approved under the Multi – Annual Developer Provided Infrastructure Resolution Programme with the match funding element now being addressed through historic water services development contributions”.

Deputy O’Shea added “I am delighted to finally see progress here for Crossbarry. It has been very much a priority for me since being elected to Dáil Eireann to get a resolution here and this Scheme will now deliver the long-overdue new public wastewater infrastructure to the village of Crossbarry. This is a significant and positive development for the village. For far too long, communities like Crossbarry have lacked basic wastewater infrastructure, which not only impacts quality of life and public health, but also limits the future growth and development of the area. This project will now finally address all that”.

Deputy O’Shea confirmed that technical teams from Cork County Council and Uisce Éireann are now actively engaged in scoping the project, and discussions are ongoing regarding the preparation of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two bodies for the delivery of this project. Once completed, the sewerage scheme will be taken in charge by Uisce Éireann, ensuring long-term operational oversight and maintenance.

Deputy O’Shea concluded “I want to commend all within Cork County Council and Uisce Éireann for their collaborative efforts in bringing this much-needed project to this advanced stage. Today’s announcement represents a real and tangible investment in the future of Crossbarry and its residents and that this project can now progress without any further delay”.