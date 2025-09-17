6 easy ways to save energy at home that actually work

top of page

17 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

We all want to spend less on our energy bills and use less energy and the good news is you don’t need to make big changes at home to do that. Even some small, quick fixes can help a lot, and making a couple of bigger changes can make a real difference over time. Whether it’s changing your light bulbs, giving your radiators a clean, or adding insulation, there are lots of ways to put a little bit more back into your pocket.

Robert Stringer, energy expert at Energia, one of Ireland’s leading energy providers, has revealed six easy ways to save energy around the house. From boiling the kettle to how you use your lights, these expert-backed tips are easy to follow, and can make a difference to the monthly energy bill.

Switch to smart lighting

If you’re still using traditional light bulbs, it’s time for an upgrade. LED bulbs use up to 90% less energy than regular light bulbs and can last up to 25 times longer. Swapping just five bulbs in your home could save you €86 a year on electricity bills. Smart lighting systems, which include motion sensors and timers, allow you to use even less energy by ensuring lights are only on when needed.

Don’t overfill the kettle

We all know that in Ireland, tea isn’t just a drink, it’s a way of life. Whether you’re a Barry’s fan or swear by Lyons, boiling the kettle for a proper cuppa is serious business. If you’re just making tea for yourself or your mammy who popped over for a chat, only boil what you need.

Clean your radiators

Summer is just around the corner, but let’s be honest the weather in Ireland can be unpredictable. Just a few weeks ago, parts of Wicklow and Wexford reported snow, so it’s safe to say we might still need our heating for a while.

Over time, dust and dirt can build up, making it harder for the heat to spread around your home. This can reduce your radiator’s heat by up to 25%, meaning your heating has to work harder (and costs you more) to keep you warm. A quick clean-up can improve your radiator’s efficiency and save you a chunk off your bills, depending on how much you use your heating.

Lay down your carpet

Carpets aren’t just cosy; they can also help keep your home warmer for longer. Up to 10% of heat can escape through floors that aren’t insulated. Adding carpet with a thick underlay helps hold in the heat so you don’t need to turn the heating on as much.

Let the sunshine in

Until the clocks go back next month, we’ve got more daylight to make use of. Keeping your curtains and blinds open during the day helps bring in natural light and warmth, reducing the need for artificial lighting. Using natural light and heat can cut your lighting costs by up to 60% and can also help warm your home naturally.

Insulate your home

Proper insulation is one of the most effective ways to save energy. Poorly insulated homes can lose up to 30% of their heat through the walls and roof. By investing in quality insulation, you can significantly reduce heat loss, keeping your home warmer during winter and cooler in the summer. Attic insulation is one of the most cost-effective upgrades you can make to your home. And with grants of up to €1,300 available for a semi-detached, this could cover between 50 and 70% of the total cost. This could lead to savings of €600 or more a year on heating bills, depending on your home’s size and insulation type.

Robert Stringer, energy expert at Energia, also added:

“A lot of the low hanging fruit in terms of energy savings is right in front of us: before reaching for more costly options, there are simple tweaks all around the home to take advantage of.”

You don’t need to do everything at once. Start small, pick the tips that suit your home, and you’ll start to see the savings stack up. It’s all about working smarter, not harder.