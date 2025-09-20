Cork Opera House partners with Hotel

20 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Metropole Hotel has confirmed a new partnership with Cork Opera House, which celebrates its 170th anniversary this year.

The historic hotel, which has been located on MacCurtain Street in Cork city centre for 127 years, is the accommodation partner for Cork Opera House for the anniversary year.

The Metropole Hotel has attracted some of the biggest names in culture and arts which highlight this momentous partnership with Cork Opera House. The names include Walt Disney, Charlie Chaplin, Gregory Peck, John Steinbeck and most notably in Cork the “Queen of Jazz” Ella Fitzgerald, who performed at the world renowned Cork Jazz Festival in 1980. Now a landmark event each year, the October festival emerged from The Metropole Hotel, the home of the original Cork Jazz Club.

Likewise, Cork Opera House has hosted famous musicians, writers and actors including Ella Fitzgerald that same year; as well as Charles Dickens, Buddy Rich, Cillian Murphy, Herbie Hancock and Dizzy Gillespie.

The Metropole Hotel recently unveiled a major refurbishment to its ground floor area, restaurant and two ballrooms which took 12 months to complete. The renovation of the ballrooms is key to the continued success of the Cork Jazz Festival as well as future events, weddings and conferences.

Louise McNamara, General Manager of The Metropole Hotel said: “We’re delighted to announce this historic partnership that will bring The Metropole and Cork Opera House even closer together. Having shared many of the same famous guests and artists over the years, we’re excited to see who we can add to that list.”

Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO of Cork Opera House said: ”Cork Opera House is thrilled to extend its relationship with The Metropole as part of our 170th anniversary. Housing guests and performers for over a century, this partnership really cements our shared history. As we champion our past and spotlight our future, we look forward to continuing to strengthen this bond.”