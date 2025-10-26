“Time for the Government to put their money where their mouth is and back real democratic reform” says Cork TD

26 October 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie



Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins TD has called on the Government to support his party’s Bill for constitutional change in the presidential nomination process, saying it is “time to move beyond words and deliver real reform for Irish democracy.”

His comments follow remarks by Tánaiste Simon Harris, who recently acknowledged that the lack of choice in presidential elections was “regrettable.” and Taoiseach Michael Martin suggesting a referendum on changing ‘restrictive’ process for getting on presidential ballot

“Simon Harris has already admitted that the current process needs to change,” Deputy Collins said. “The Government now needs to put its money where its mouth is and support our Bill for constitutional reform. If they’re serious about giving the people a real choice, this is how they can prove it.”

The Independent Ireland Bill proposes to amend Article 12.4.2° of the Constitution to:

Include Members of the European Parliament as nominating members alongside Oireachtas members.

Replace the existing council-based process with a threshold of 85 local authority members, allowing individual councillors — not councils as a whole — to nominate candidates.

Deputy Collins said the current process, dominated by political insiders, “locks out strong independent voices” and prevents voters from having a genuine choice.

“We’ve seen cases like Maria Steen, where genuine candidates were frozen out, while others with no interest in running were handed a nomination. That is not democracy. The people deserve the right to choose from candidates who reflect their views and values — not just those approved by the establishment.”

Deputy Collins said his party would continue to champion democratic reform and transparency, urging all parties to support the Bill.

“If the Government truly believe that the lack of choice is regrettable, they have a chance now to fix it. Words are not enough — it’s time for action. It’s time to support our bill for a referendum”