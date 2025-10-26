Port of Cork Docks into Safety Mode for Irish Port Safety Week 2025

26 October 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) marked Irish Port Safety Week 2025 with a series of special events designed to showcase how workplace safety is paramount to the port sector.

The fifth annual Irish Port Safety Week ran from October 20th to October 24th, an initiative hosted by the port authorities of Ireland in collaboration with the Irish Ports Safety Forum (IPSF). The PoCC works closely with the IPSF to promote and strengthen a shared commitment to safety, fostering awareness and responsibility across all port stakeholders through coordinated campaigns, training programmes, and sharing of best practices.

Ports across Ireland take part in the initiative, arranging a variety of collaborative events and activities each day. The Port of Cork organised a series of practical exercises and training sessions, including safety, health, and welfare clinics, maritime emergency care training, and waterside responder training with the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution).

JoAnn Salmon, Safety & Quality Systems Manager at the Port of Cork Company, said: “Safety is a top priority for everyone working in and around our port and quays, as well as for the wider public. Irish Port Safety Week offers a valuable opportunity to highlight the vital importance of health and safety across ports nationwide. At the Port of Cork, we are committed to continually strengthening safety measures, promoting health, and enhancing performance efficiency for all working at and visiting our port. We would like to extend thanks to our local and national partners for their ongoing collaboration and support as we strive together to achieve the highest standards of health and safety for all.”

The PoCC is committed to preventing work-related injuries and ill health by providing a safe, healthy, and supportive workplace. The company recognises that effective occupational health and safety practices enable staff to work more efficiently and with less stress. Irish Port Safety Week is supported by the H.S.A. (Health and Safety Authority), who have various guidance and advice available to port stakeholders on the H.S.A. website, www.HSA.ie.