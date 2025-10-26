FASHION & STYLE: Kerry Hanaphy at Blackpool Shopping Centre

26 October 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Kerry Hanaphy Brings Her Signature Aesthetic Magic to Cork with a Glamorous Launch at Blackpool Shopping Centre

Ireland’s “Lip Queen” Kerry Hanaphy officially unveiled her long-awaited Cork clinic at Blackpool Shopping Centre, marking a glittering new chapter for one of Ireland’s most recognisable aesthetic brands.

Timed perfectly to coincide with the Cork Jazz Weekend, the exclusive launch event was a true celebration of beauty, confidence, and Cork style. The evening was emceed by the charismatic duo Paul Ryder and Victoria Secret, who set the tone for a night filled with laughter, glamour, and sparkle.

Guests were welcomed into the state-of-the-art clinic, where they enjoyed bubbles, sweet treats, and an exclusive first look at Kerry’s newest space — a stunning blend of clinical excellence and elegant design.

The red carpet came alive with Cork’s most glamorous faces, including the dazzling Mia Gold alongside a host of local influencers and beauty media who turned out to toast the occasion.

The new clinic offers cutting-edge InMode treatments, alongside Kerry’s renowned injectable and skin rejuvenation services, all delivered by her highly skilled medical team. Every element of the clinic reflects Kerry’s signature ethos — advanced treatments, attainable confidence, and results that speak for themselves.

Speaking on the night, Kerry Hanaphy said:

“Cork has always had such incredible energy and individuality. Opening here during Jazz Weekend just felt right — it’s about self-expression, confidence, and celebration, which are exactly what our clinics stand for.”

As guests mingled to the backdrop of smooth jazz and Cork charm, it was clear that the new Kerry Hanaphy Clinic Cork had struck exactly the right note — combining clinical excellence with the unmistakable sparkle of the Jazz City itself.

The clinic is now open for consultations and treatments at Blackpool Shopping Centre, offering everything from InMode technology treatments to expert-led injectables and bespoke skin programmes.