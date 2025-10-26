Green Party in Cork Calls on Taoiseach and Tánaiste To Take Responsibility for Spoiled Votes in Presidential Campaign

26 October 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork has said that the Taoiseach and Tánaiste need to take personal responsibility for their roles in the large number of spoiled votes in the Presidential campaign.

Speaking today, Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said:

“The Taoiseach personally put forward a candidate who withdrew too late to take his name off the ballot paper. The Tánaiste issued a directive to Fine Gael councillors not to support the nomination of other candidates.

“On Cork City Council, Green Party, Labour and Social Democrat councillors voted to support the nomination of another candidate. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil councillors did not on the basis that they already had candidates of their own.

“I think there’s no small measure of hypocrisy from both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to now be laying blame for that with the constitutional process. The blame in this case lies squarely and exclusively with their own decisions as party leaders.”