Statement from Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns on the election of Catherine Connolly as President

26 October 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

“I would like to send the biggest congratulations to Catherine on her resounding election victory, which is a seismic moment in our history.

“Catherine is someone I have admired since I was first elected to the Dáil, not least because her values so closely align with those of the Social Democrats. I will always be proud that we were the first party to endorse her as a presidential candidate – a decision that has been validated by today’s decisive result.

“The momentum behind Catherine’s presidential bid was incredible, growing from a small campaign run by dedicated volunteers to the grassroots movement it became. From day one, her message of inclusion, equality and social justice resonated with voters in every corner of Ireland.

“Catherine had a clear vision for the Presidency and was determined to speak out on issues that mattered to people – housing, cost of living, disability services, climate action, the Irish language and neutrality.

“Catherine’s considered, focused and compassionate approach to this campaign was hugely impressive. It is an experience that I will always remember.

“In electing Catherine as 10th Uachtarán na hÉireann, the people of Ireland have put a President in the park who will always act with courage and integrity and give a voice to the vulnerable; a President who will promote peace over conflict, fairness over injustice. Like her predecessor, I know she will do our country proud both at home and on the world stage.

“This is a stunning victory for Catherine which will have ramifications far beyond the Presidency. It shows there is a huge desire out there for a different Ireland – of fairness, compassion and inclusivity – and we want to help deliver it.

“Catherine lit a spark and started a movement – we are determined to keep that flame burning.”