Cork City Auctioneer wins National Award

26 October 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Douglas estate agent, Jack Dorgan of DNG Finn O’Connor, has been named as Emerging Achiever of the Year at the DNG National Awards Ceremony, sponsored by The Irish Times.

The Awards Ceremony brought together over 150 delegates from DNG oﬃces nationwide. It was a vibrant day of celebration and connection; while recognising excellence, dedication and professionalism across the DNG network.

From insights into the future of Ireland’s property market, to the latest developments in the DNG exclusive partnership with Hamptons International, the event delivered a dynamic mix of knowledge, innovation and inspiration.

Established in 2002, DNG Finn O’Connor quickly became established as one of Co. Cork’s fastest-growing estate agents and earned previous awards for maintaining exceptional standards of service, and unrivalled knowledge of the property market in Co. Cork.

Speaking at the awards, DNG Finn O’Connor’s Managing Director, Shane Finn said, “Jack is an outstanding professional whose dedication and talent shine through in everything he does. This award is a well- deserved recognition of his hard work and the positive impact he has made.”

Accepting the award, Jack added, “I’m truly honoured and delighted to receive this award. It means a great deal to be recognised, and I’m very grateful for the support of my colleagues and clients along the way.”

The awards continue to highlight DNG’s commitment to excellence in estate agency and recognises offices and individuals who consistently deliver results and outstanding client service.

