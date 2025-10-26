Why Google Keeps Showing You Fake Locksmiths – and How It Hurts Irish Consumers

26 October 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Every week, dozens of Dublin and Cork residents fall victim to what looks like a simple online search gone wrong. They type “locksmith near me” into Google, click the first ad, and unknowingly invite a scam operator to their door.

Behind those top results often hides a network of fake locksmith companies – not licensed, not registered, and sometimes not even based in Ireland. Yet Google’s advertising system keeps promoting them as trusted local services.

How the Scam Works

These operations follow a predictable pattern. A group registers multiple fake business names, builds websites filled with stolen photos, and pays for Google Ads to appear above genuine locksmiths.

They promise quick, cheap help – “Locksmith from €39” – but when they arrive, the story changes. Victims report bills of €250-€700 for simple lock openings, demanded in cash, with no receipt or invoice. Many are left with damaged locks or doors, and no one to contact afterward.

There is no real company, no insurance, and no PSA (Private Security Authority) registration behind these listings. Some even reuse identical reviews and images under different names to appear legitimate.

Why Google’s System Makes It Easy

Unlike in some countries, Ireland has no verified “Google Local Services Ads” for locksmiths, meaning anyone can advertise through regular Google Ads with minimal checks.

The scammers exploit this by:

1. Buying local-sounding domain names (like “corklocksmith24.ie”).

2. Using VoIP or call-forwarding numbers to appear local.

3. Copying content and photos from established Irish locksmiths.

4. Creating multiple fake listings to dominate results.

The algorithm rewards whoever pays most for ads – not whoever is genuine. The result is that real PSA-licensed locksmiths are buried under a flood of fake competitors.

The Real-World Damage

For Dublin and Cork homeowners and tenants, the consequences are severe:

• Financial loss: inflated cash-only bills.

• Property damage: broken locks or doors due to unqualified workers.

• Zero accountability: the “business” disappears as soon as complaints arise.

For legitimate locksmiths, the impact is equally painful – constant loss of clients, increased ad costs, and reputational harm when victims later associate the entire industry with fraud.

The Legal Loophole That Protects Scammers

The fraudsters exploit a regulatory grey zone:

• Gardaí rarely intervene, classifying it as a “civil issue.”

• PSA can’t act, as these entities aren’t officially registered.

• Revenue has no jurisdiction over non-existent businesses.

In other words, the scammers operate outside the reach of every Irish authority.

Time for Accountability

If Google can verify advertisers in industries like finance, healthcare, or gambling, it can also vet those claiming to provide security services – where consumers are most vulnerable.

Until proper verification and oversight exist, Irish consumers will remain exposed. The best defence is awareness.

How to Avoid Scam Locksmiths in Ireland

• Search beyond Google Ads – check Google Maps reviews and company websites.

• Confirm PSA registration on psa.gov.ie.

• Be sceptical of prices that seem too low.

• Ask for an invoice and company details before agreeing to work.

About the Author

Written by a Dublin-based locksmith service advocating for transparency, fair competition, and stronger consumer protection in Ireland’s locksmith industry.