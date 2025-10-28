28 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Owners of historic structures in Cork urged to apply for heritage funds to maintain and preserve buildings and structures

Grants of up to €200,000 available for Cork projects with strong built heritage conservation objectives and clear public or community benefit.

Interested applicants should contact their local authority’s Architectural Conservation office

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD has launched the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) for 2026.

With over €3.5 million in funding allocated to 28 projects in 2025, the 2026 scheme will support the repair, maintenance, and rejuvenation of historic structures in all Local Authority areas, honouring their past and safeguarding them into the future.

Over €700,000 was awarded to five projects in County Cork to help repair and protect landmark buildings as part of the 2025 Historic Structures Fund. Included among these was ‘Shandon Bells’ at St Anne’s Church, which received €250,000 with a large proportion used to restore the renowned four-faced clock tower.

Announcing the 2026 scheme Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD,

“Our historic buildings and structures are a great source of pride for local communities. They are part of the fabric of our heritage and it is important that they are preserved, remaining part of life of our villages, towns and cities. The Historic Structures Fund is a vital support to the people who maintain our historic structures and prevent them from falling into disrepair or dereliction.” “Supporting communities and those who protect and conserve the built heritage of Ireland is of the upmost importance. The funding provided under the Historic Structures Fund recognises the dedication of the owners, skilled craftspeople and conservation experts who work together to ensure the continued care and conservation of these buildings. As Minister, I have visited properties around the country that have received funding and have seen the positive impact of the HSF on the character of a place and the communities that live there. I would encourage potential applicants to get in touch with the Architectural Conservation Officer or Heritage Officer within their Local Authority as soon as possible.”

The Historic Structures Fund is a grant scheme for historic buildings offered by the National Built Heritage Service (NBHS) within the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. The funding is administered by heritage professionals within each Local Authority, with grants awarded on a nationally competitive basis.

HSF 2026 will offer grants of up to €200,000 for projects with strong built heritage conservation objectives that can also demonstrate a clear public or community benefit. It enables vital investment in our valuable built heritage and helps owners and custodians of historic structures to safeguard for the future benefit of communities and the public. Funded works focus on the conservation of historic fabric of these important buildings, with priority given to works to protect or repair the outer envelope, such as the roof and windows, the repointing or re-rendering of the external walls, and other similar works.

In order to be considered eligible for the scheme, the property in question must be included (or eligible for inclusion) in the Record of Protected Structures of the relevant Local Authority. Structures or works within an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) may also be eligible.

In addition to Shandon Bells, four other heritage sites benefitted from the 2025 HSF funding:

Alms Houses, Glanmire (€150,000)

St. Laurence Cheshire Home, Lotamore (€114,400)

Kinsale Museum (€72,404)

Sirius Arts Centre, Cobh (€130,000)

Minister O’Sullivan urged applicants across the county to contact their local Architectural Conservation office to begin the process.