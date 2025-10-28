Ireland’s First Hard Kombucha is brewed in West Cork

28 October 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

“Introducing a new era of refreshment with Ireland’s first “kombucha with a kick”, a naturally low-sugar, vegan, and gluten-free drink redefining mindful drinking.”

Kombeara, Ireland’s first hard kombucha producer, has officially launched its refreshing new range of naturally brewed alcoholic drinks, marking a new era of refreshment for health-conscious Irish consumers seeking a better-for-you alternative.

Brewed in West Cork, Kombeara is on a mission to redefine Ireland’s drinking culture through innovation, flavour, and wellness. Described as “kombucha with a kick”, each can begins its life as a sweet Sencha tea infused with a dash of Irish seaweed. After the addition of a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), the tea undergoes a natural fermentation to create traditional kombucha. A second fermentation introduces yeast, giving Kombeara its gentle kick of alcohol. The process is finished with natural fruit flavours that balance sweet and tart notes, resulting in a lively, sparkling beverage that’s naturally low in sugar, vegan, and gluten-free.

Available in three vibrant flavours: Grapefruit, Blood Orange & Yuzu, Blueberry & Sicilian Lemon, and Mango & Passionfruit. Each 330ml can (4.2% ABV) retails at €3.95 and is now available in SuperValu, Centra, Costcutter, Fresh, Carry Out, Mitchell & Sons Off Licence and select independent retailers nationwide.

The launch event took place last night at Mitchell & Son Wine Merchants, Harcourt Street, where guests, including Director Jim Sheridan, Influencer, Billykiss and Hypnotist and Magician, Keith Barry gathered to celebrate the arrival of Kombeara. CEO Feargal Harrington spoke about the journey behind bringing Ireland’s first hard kombucha to life, followed by entertainment from Robbie Doyle. Attendees had the opportunity to sample the range and learn more about the art of kombucha brewing.

“We wanted to create something that fits today’s lifestyle – a drink that’s full of life, flavour, and authenticity,” said Feargal Harrington, CEO of Kombeara. “Kombeara brings together the best of both worlds: the craft and culture of brewing, with the benefits of a natural, lower-sugar alternative. We’re proud to be leading the charge in introducing Ireland to hard kombucha.”

Kombeara is preparing to expand into the UK and European markets in 2026, reflecting the brand’s growing momentum and consumer appetite for healthier alcoholic drink choices across the region. To support this next phase, Kombeara is currently fundraising to scale production and distribution, and to establish strategic partnerships that will accelerate its growth.

With Irish consumers increasingly mindful of their drink choices, Kombeara stands out as a pioneering option for those who want to enjoy their social moments without compromise.