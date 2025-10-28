Midleton Hillwalkers Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary

28 October 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Midleton Hillwalking Club celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a walk on Saturday 10 October. A large group of past and present members walked the Midleton Greenway, followed by refreshments in the Midleton GAA Club.

The Club always welcomes new members. It offers walks for several fitness levels, from challenging Sunday hikes around Munster’s mountains to low-level walks in East Cork.

The Club has a thriving social programme which includes twice-yearly parties, hillwalking weekends in Ireland, and an annual walking trip abroad to destinations such as Italy, Croatia, and Austria.

Midleton Hillwalking Club was founded in 2005 and has more than 100 members who hail from all over East Cork, Cork City, and its environs. See www.midletonhillwalkers. com for more information.