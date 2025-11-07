Deliveroo and M&S expand on-demand delivery partnership into Cork

7 November 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Following a successful trial in Dublin, the on-demand delivery partnership will expand to eight additional locations, including Cork.

Deliveroo and M&S have announced the nationwide expansion of their on-demand delivery partnership, bringing hundreds of M&S favourites to customers across Ireland.

Following a successful Dublin trial, the service is rolling out to eight additional M&S stores – including Cork – giving more Irish customers access to groceries, household essentials and iconic treats such as Percy Pigs and Colin the Caterpillar cakes, all delivered in as little as 20 minutes*.

Outlined below is a list of all M&S stores included in the partnership:

M&S Grafton Street, Dublin

M&S Omni Park, Dublin

M&S Dundrum, Dublin

M&S Blackrock, Dublin

M&S Mary Street, Dublin

M&S Liffey Valley, Dublin

M&S Blanchardstown, Dublin

M&S Cork City

M&S Douglas, Cork

M&S Galway

M&S Newbridge

The move follows a successful trial across three M&S stores in Dublin, which commenced in January 2025.

Customers are able to enjoy a broad range of around 2,000 M&S favourites, including freshly baked pastries from the in-store bakery, the popular ‘Food to Go’ range, convenient meal choices such as Collection Wood Fired pizzas and ready-meals, complemented by M&S’s well-loved range of treats, including the iconic Percy Pigs and Colin the Caterpillar treats.

Helen Maher Regional Director for Deliveroo Ireland said: “Ordering groceries on-demand is still a relatively new concept in Ireland but we see big potential for its future. Our trial partnership with M&S has been hugely successful, demonstrating there is consumer appetite for speedy and convenient deliveries from local shops and not just restaurants. We are beyond excited to expand our work with M&S, broadening access to its amazing range of products.”

Eddie Murphy, Country Director for Marks & Spencer Ireland and Northern Ireland, comments: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Deliveroo across Ireland. This service allows more customers to enjoy the delicious range of M&S products quickly and conveniently, from everyday essentials to our iconic treats like Percy Pigs and Colin the Caterpillar cakes. We look forward to bringing the great quality and trusted value of M&S to homes in as little as 20 minutes.”

M&S Ireland joins a growing selection of food retailers available on the Deliveroo platform as the company has ambitions to grow its on-demand grocery business in Ireland.

The company first launched its grocery business in the UK in 2018 and since then has amassed a broad selection in the UK and started introducing the service in other markets where it operates.

Deliveroo has continued to invest in improved consumer experience and greater awareness of the grocery offering in Ireland, including introducing a top-up order functionality allowing consumers to add grocery items to restaurant order during check-out – which will also apply to customers ordering from the M&S.