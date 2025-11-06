Over 50,000 Cork homes and businesses can now avail of a high-speed connection

6 November 2025

By Tom Collins

Almost 16,700 premises in Co Cork now connected to the NBI™ network

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, has said that over 50,000 Cork can now avail of a high-speed fibre broadband connection, with almost 16,700 premises already connected to NBI’s network.

82,000 premises in Co Cork are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Co Cork will receive €314m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

There is a total of 54,084 premises that can now pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county with 16,653 connections made so far. This includes the rural communities of Carrigaline, Kanturk and Midleton.

National Broadband Ireland is encouraging all Co Cork residents to visit nbi.ie and check their Eircode to see if they’re ready to connect.

TJ Malone, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We’re proud to see almost 6,700 homes and businesses in Co Cork now connected to the NBI network™.

“The National Broadband Plan rollout is enabling real change in how rural communities live and work, from online learning and business growth to better access to health and public services. We’re encouraging everyone in Cork to check their Eircode on nbi.ie and stay up to date as the rollout progresses.”

National Rollout Progress

NBI has now passed almost 420,000 homes, farms and businesses in rural Ireland to high-speed broadband with over 149,000 now connected. The average take-up rate of 35% is well ahead of projections and international comparisons and surpasses 50% in areas of the country where the network has been live for 18 months.

The National Broadband Ireland website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. The easiest way to get updates on when a home or business will be ready to order is by signing up for NBI email alerts at nbi.ie.

Choosing a Broadband Provider

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Some 72 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the NBI network™ and 66 are certified to provide connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the NBI network™, visit nbi.ie.

Keep up to Speed!

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progress in their area.

Broadband Connection Points

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home rollout, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide. 955 of these sites, including Public BCPs, are now ‘live’. Public BCPs – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. Other BCP categories include schools and marts.

BCPs will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at nbi.ie. An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Cork include Aubane Community Centre, Laharn Heritage Centre and Coláiste Phobal Cléire. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also now connected for educational access as part of the NBP.