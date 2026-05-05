The ‘Kinsale Collective’ is new name for the ‘Blue Haven Collection’

5 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Blue Haven Collection is entering a new phase, evolving into The Kinsale Collective as part of a forward-looking vision for the business

The group owns and operates a portfolio of well-known hospitality properties across Cork. The new brand, The Kinsale Collective, comprises The Blue Haven Hotel, The Old Bank Townhouse, Hamlets Bar and Michelin Guide–recognised Rare Restaurant in Kinsale; The Schull Harbour Hotel and Deep Blue Leisure Centre in Schull, along with Kiely’s in Cork City.

The move follows a recent €10m plus buyout by Managing Director Ciaran Fitzgerald, marking a significant step in the group’s continued development.

Ciaran Fitzgerald, Managing Director of The Kinsale Collective, said: “This marks an important step forward for the business. The Kinsale Collective reflects how we are now operating — as a group of distinct properties with a shared vision and clear direction for the future. We’re focused on building on the strength of what’s already here while continuing to evolve and grow the business in a considered way.”

Fitzgerald, who has over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality sector, began his career with KPMG as a Chartered Accountant and has since held a number of senior leadership roles within the industry.

As part of this next phase and to deliver this vision for the business, the group has made a number of key senior appointments, including the recent arrival of Director of Sales & Marketing, Dan Sweeney, formerly Marketing Director with Cliste Hospitality, with some exciting new appointments on the horizon.

Ciaran added, “A key priority for us is investing in our team. These recent appointments are an important part of that — ensuring we have the right people in place to deliver on our ambition and continue to strengthen the business across all areas.”