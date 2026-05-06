NORMAL opens in Cork as retailer expands outside of Dublin

6 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Danish retail favourite NORMAL continues its expansion in Ireland with the opening of a brand-new store in Cork at Queen’s Old Castle on Thursday 7th of May. Following two successful openings in Dublin, the Cork launch marks the brand’s third store in Ireland and its first move beyond the capital, as NORMAL continues to grow its footprint nationwide.

Since making its Irish debut in Dublin’s ILAC Centre last year, followed by a second successful opening in Dublin Northside Shopping Centre, NORMAL has been met with an enthusiastic response from Irish shoppers. The brand is now building on that momentum by bringing its distinctive treasure-hunt shopping experience to Cork city centre.

Located in the iconic Queen’s Old Castle building, the new store brings fresh life to one of Cork’s most historic landmarks. In 1835, the building was converted into a department store and much has changed over the centuries since. With its protected façade preserving the building’s historic character, the building has been prepared for NORMAL’s arrival.

The new Cork store spans 563m² of sales space and will employ approximately 30–35 team members. Opening hours on Thursday 7th of May will be 8am–9pm.

A unique shopping experience with something new every week

Known for its maze-like store design and ever-changing assortment, NORMAL offers customers a shopping experience that feels more like a treasure hunt than a traditional retail visit. Combining a hybrid of personal care, household essentials, snacks and drinks, the store features a mix of well-known brands such as L’Oréal, Maybelline, Nivea, Gillette, Colgate, Garnier, Nescafé, Oreo, Vanish and Finish, as well as exclusive brands such as PUCA Pure&Care, Alva and The Hair Project all at fixed low prices. Customers in Cork can expect to discover popular categories including American candy, K-Beauty from South Korea, J-Beauty from Japan and other Asian products, body-care, hair care and makeup, alongside trusted everyday essentials and trend-led favourites. With more than 100 new products arriving every week, every visit to NORMAL offers something new to explore.

To celebrate the opening, NORMAL has some super exciting activities planned. The first ten people in the queue will each receive a 30 euro NORMAL gift card, which can be redeemed directly in the store. In addition, 1,000 goodie bags await the first customers, as well as the chance to win an entire pallet of NORMAL products. Visitors can also expect interactive competitions, including the “TADAAA Ticket” competition, inspired by the classic “Golden Ticket”: with a little luck, one customer buying a shopping bag in the checkout area can be the lucky winner of a hidden ticket, which can be redeemed for a 334 euro gift card. A digital voucher will also be available via QR code, or by signing up here to nab a free product within the first week of opening.

The NORMAL app expands the shopping experience with points or so-called Uniqoins, that can be collected through in-app games, challenges or by scanning the personal NORMAL-ID. Receipts are automatically stored digitally, and the collected Uniqoins can be redeemed for products in the in-app shop. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Jakob Frølich Maarbjerg, CEO of NORMAL, said: “Following the warm welcome customers have given us in Dublin, we are excited to expand to Cork and bring the NORMAL experience to even more shoppers in Ireland. I’m sure the people of Cork will find the shopping experience at NORMAL fun, surprising and affordable, and we look forward to welcoming customers through the doors at Queen’s Old Castle.”

Since opening its first store in Denmark in 2013, NORMAL has expanded to more than 1000 stores across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Austria and Ireland, with the Cork opening marking another milestone in the company’s European growth journey.

Customers can also stay up to date with the latest product launches, store news and inspiration via the NORMAL social media channels on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, as well as on the NORMAL website .