AIB forcing customers to eStatements (no more paper statements)

22 November 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Opinion

Did you know that posting a small envelope in Ireland now costs €1.65, or slightly less for bulk users. The pillar banks are keen to stop posting statements, but rather than admit it’s to save them money, it’s being advertised as a Climate-change move.

In May 2025 AIB emailled customers

“We’re aiming to help our customers with green initiatives. One way you can help is by switching to eStatements and eFees, a convenient and a secure way of receiving your personal account statements, through AIB Internet Banking and the AIB Mobile app.Many of our customers have switched already and, from July 2025, we will stop sending you paper statements, unless you choose otherwise.We know that in the past you may have chosen to keep receiving paper statements. This is your choice, and you can still choose paper statements at any time through Internet Banking, simply go to ‘Accounts’ and ‘Statement & Fees’.”

So, I logged into the AIB app but it does not actually have a section where a account holder can re-enable paper statements. A phone call is needed to AIB.

If AIB are turning off their unique selling points that differentiate them from Revolut then why should we keep using AIB?

Well, it is reassuring to know you can visit a branch if something goes wrong, and that if AIB becomes insolvent the Irish state will bail it out, but assuming life operates normally more people are switching to Revolut and leaving the trad bank account less active.