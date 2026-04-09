Ballydehob Jazz Festival to Celebrate 20th Edition

9 April 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Ballydehob Jazz Festival 2026

A Celebration of Music, Circus, Dance, Art & Community

Ballydehob, West Cork | May Bank Holiday

30 April – 4 May 2026

www.ballydehobjazz.org

This May Bank Holiday weekend, the village of Ballydehob will once again burst into life as the Ballydehob Jazz Festival returns for its 20th edition, welcoming an estimated 8,000 visitors to the tiny seaside village of only 345 residents!

From 30 April to 4 May, Ballydehob will fill with music, street performances, dance, circus, puppetry and creativity, welcoming visitors from across Ireland and beyond to experience what has become one of the most colourful and joyful festivals on the Irish cultural calendar.

Run largely by a passionate team of volunteers and rooted firmly in the local community, the festival has grown over two decades into what many affectionately call “the biggest small jazz and arts festival in the world.”

Festival director Joseph O’Leary says the anniversary edition is both a celebration and a homecoming. “It’s all about the friendships formed in this artistic and creative community. Over 20 festivals we’ve seen musicians, artists and audiences come together in Ballydehob to create something very special. This year is a gathering of the best of what has come before – a celebration of the music, the creativity and the people who made it all happen.”

The Festival Hall will host 5 special concerts across the weekend, including:

The Paul Dunlea Quintet who will present the long-awaited Loch Trasna Suite , an original commission which will receive its full live airing. The evening will open with Catalan singer-songwriter Lau Noah .

who will present the long-awaited , an original commission which will receive its full live airing. The evening will open with Catalan singer-songwriter . Olivier Award-winning composer Benji Bower will premiere a newly commissioned work created especially for the 20th festival, titled Trasnaíocht . The piece explores migration, crossing, and the meaning of home through a genre-crossing performance blending jazz, chamber music, spoken word, aerial movement, and dance.

will premiere a newly commissioned work created especially for the 20th festival, titled . The piece explores migration, crossing, and the meaning of home through a genre-crossing performance blending jazz, chamber music, spoken word, aerial movement, and dance. The much-loved Stephanie Nilles returns with Tom Deakin (USA) bringing their signature wit, virtuosity and irresistible stage chemistry.

returns with bringing their signature wit, virtuosity and irresistible stage chemistry. Late-night club sessions will swing into the small hours with festival favourites Canibal Dandies (France) and The Blue Mockingbirds (Belgium), Donal Dineen (Ire), and guest DJs, where audiences can dance the night away in the festival club.

FREE MUSIC TRAIL

A cornerstone of the festival, the village-wide music trail will feature over 40 free live performances across pubs, cafés and outdoor spaces throughout Ballydehob. From jazz and blues to folk, experimental sounds and spontaneous collaborations, the trail brings music into every corner of the village.

STREET ARTS, CIRCUS, DANCE & FAMILY FUN

Beyond the concert stage, the festival spills out into the streets with a vibrant programme of circus, street theatre, dance and visual spectacle.

‘NOW AND THEN’ a Circus Aerial Show AND a children’s circus school (Free)

The Jazz West Cork Craft & Food Sunday Market

Giant puppets created by the Ballydehob Puppet Company roam the streets.

roam the streets. The beloved Jazz Funeral Parade brings the village together in a joyous procession of music, dance, colour and community creativity.

brings the village together in a joyous procession of music, dance, colour and community creativity. The Festival Jazz International Dance Instructors will host all level daytime lindy hop dance classes in the Hall, as well as kicking off the evening Moonshine Shindigs in the hall.

With street performances, outdoor shows, and daytime events throughout the weekend, the festival is welcoming, relaxed and family friendly, making it the perfect May Bank Holiday outing for visitors of all ages.

20 FESTIVALS, 1 COMMUNITY

The Ballydehob Jazz Festival has always done things its own way. Rather than chasing big-budget headline acts, the festival has built its reputation by championing independent and emerging artists from around the world, creating a space where musicians and audiences connect in an intimate village setting. “We never had the budgets to buy in marquee names,” says O’Leary “instead we worked with that indie underworld of jazz that exists between the corporate cracks – supporting artists, supporting the community and watching everyone rise together.”