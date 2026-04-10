The Rise of Digital Socialising in Ireland’s Gen Z

10 April 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Ireland’s Gen Z didn’t just grow up with the internet — they grew up as the internet. Born between 1997 and 2012, this cohort has never known a world without Wi-Fi, smartphones, or the quiet hum of notifications. They are, in every measurable sense, the most digitally connected generation in Irish history. And yet, paradoxically, many of them are searching for something that feels genuinely real.

Over 90% of Irish teenagers use social media daily, according to recent reports from Webwise Ireland. That number sounds enormous — because it is.

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Short-Form Video Takes Over

Scroll. Watch. Repeat. Irish youth have fully embraced short-form video as their primary language of expression, with TikTok now rivalling Google as a discovery platform among under-25s. It’s fast, it’s visual, and it fits perfectly into the stolen minutes between lectures and bus journeys.

A 15-second clip can build a following. A well-timed sound can launch a conversation that spans thousands of accounts overnight. Irish creators — from Galway comedians to Dublin food bloggers — are leveraging this format not just for fame, but to build genuinely loyal online communities around shared identity and humour.

Searching Differently

Google who? Increasingly, Ireland’s younger users are turning to Instagram and TikTok not just for entertainment, but as search engines. They look up restaurants, mental health advice, college tips, and even legal questions through short videos and comment threads. It’s social search — and it’s reshaping how information travels.

This shift carries real implications. Misinformation spreads faster in a video than in a headline. But so does authenticity.

The Quiet Problem Nobody Wants to Admit

Digital fatigue is real, it is growing, and Irish Gen Z feels it deeply. A 2023 survey by the Children’s Rights Alliance found that 44% of Irish young people reported feeling overwhelmed by the volume of digital content they consume each week. That’s nearly half a generation quietly burning out on the very platforms designed to connect them.

Many are now choosing to switch off notifications entirely — not as a protest, but as survival. Boundaries around screen time, once seen as something only parents cared about, are now being set by the young people themselves.

Building Communities That Actually Mean Something

Here’s what’s interesting: the response to digital fatigue isn’t logging off permanently. It’s better logging in. Irish Gen Z is increasingly drawn to smaller, more focused online communities – Discord servers for indie music fans, CallMeChat, which offers American random video chat, Reddit threads for GAA analysts, private Instagram groups for mental health support. These spaces feel different.

There are rules. There is trust. They are places where authentic storytelling replaces performance, where vulnerability isn’t punished but welcomed. The era of collecting followers is fading; the era of finding your people is here.

Money, Taps, and the Wallet in Your Phone

Cash? Rarely. Card? Sometimes. Phone? Always. The adoption of digital wallets among Irish young people has accelerated sharply since the pandemic, with Revolut reporting Ireland as one of its fastest-growing markets in Europe among users aged 18–25. Paying for a coffee with a wrist tap feels completely normal to a 20-year-old in Cork or Limerick.

This isn’t just about convenience. It’s about identity. The brands and apps that young Irish people choose to manage their money with say something about who they are — and those brands know it.

Mental Wellbeing as a Non-Negotiable

Something has shifted. Quietly but clearly. Irish Gen Z talks about mental wellbeing online in ways that previous generations never did publicly, and with a directness that would have felt impossible even ten years ago. Prioritising mental wellbeing has moved from buzzword to genuine behavioural change — therapy check-ins are shared on Stories, anxiety is discussed in comment sections, and burnout is named without shame.

According to Mental Health Ireland, young people are now among the most active seekers of mental health information online. The phone that can overwhelm is also the phone that connects someone to help at 2am.

The Authenticity Demand

Filters are fine. But fakeness? That’s over. Ireland’s Gen Z has developed a sharp, almost instinctive ability to detect inauthenticity in digital content, and they respond to it with the most powerful tool available — they scroll past. Brands, influencers, and institutions that rely on polished, corporate-feeling content are losing ground fast.

What works now is rawness. Honest storytelling. The unscripted moment. Irish youth connectivity is increasingly built not around aspiration, but around recognition — that’s me, that’s my life, that’s what it actually feels like.

What Comes Next

Nobody knows exactly where Irish digital social trends are heading — and that uncertainty is part of the story. New platforms will emerge. Some will die quickly. Algorithms will shift, attention spans will shorten and lengthen in unpredictable cycles, and the rules will keep changing.

What won’t change is this: Irish Gen Z will continue to shape their own digital world on their own terms. Loud sometimes. Silent sometimes. Always adapting.