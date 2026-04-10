Bon Secours Hospital Cork announces new €20,000 third level Potel Scholarship for future University College Cork students

10 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Potel Scholarship is named after the founder of the Bon Secours sisters, Josephine Potel

Bon Secours Hospital Cork recently announced a new €20,000 third level sponsorship aimed at supporting students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds attending University College Cork (UCC).

The Potel Scholarship will provide a third level education scholarship to the value of €5,000 per annum, for up to four years for a student pursuing a Level 8 degree course in a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Mathematics) area.

CEO of Bon Secours Hospital Cork, Mr. Harry Canning said: “We’re delighted to launch our Bon Secours Potel Scholarship to support talented young people from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds pursuing a degree at UCC. This commitment is central to our Mission of providing ‘Good Help’ to our local communities and supporting future talent.”

Professor Stephen Byrne of University College Cork said: “We are very pleased to welcome this scholarship from Bon Secours Hospital Cork. Unfortunately, there are still significant financial barriers preventing some talented students from pursuing third level education. At UCC, we want to provide a level playing field where all students can thrive, where access to education is about ambition and ability and that, in essence, is what the Potel Scholarship is all about.”

Bon Secours Health System, Ireland’s largest private hospital group, is a not-for-profit organisation with its Mission centred on providing compassionate, world class medical treatment to all those it serves. With more than 4,000 staff and 500 leading consultants, Bon Secours treats more than 450,000 patients annually in its five modern acute hospitals in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Tralee and Dublin. It also has a Care Village in Cork, and a clinic in Cavan.