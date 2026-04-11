Cork TD calls on backbench TDs to impress upon Taoiseach, Tanaiste the urgent need to de-escalate the blockade situation

11 April 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Independent Ireland Leader TD Michael Collins has strongly criticised what he described as an “astounding level of arrogance” from Government, warning that its approach is continuing to drive frustration among protestors across the country.

Deputy Collins was speaking as the national fuel protests enter their fifth day, with large numbers of ordinary workers, business owners, and families taking part in peaceful demonstrations.

“I have no confidence in a government that could not sit down and understand the pain that people were going through, whether it was the business person or the ordinary mother or father at home,” he said.

“Hard-working people in this country are suffering, and instead of meaningful engagement, what they have received is a response that simply does not measure up to the reality on the ground.”

Deputy Collins said the tone adopted by some Government representatives had further aggravated an already serious situation.

“A government th

at positions itself in opposition to those it is meant to serve — that appears to lecture rather than listen — risks deepening the very crisis it claims to manage. Public representatives should not be seen to scold or embarrass people who are already under pressure. That approach may win a moment in the chamber or a headline in the day’s news cycle, but it comes at a longer-term cost,” he said.

The Cork South-West TD also criticised previous Government measures aimed at addressing the crisis, describing them as inadequate.

“A package was brought forward weeks ago that we said would not work, and it did not work. People should never have been forced into a position where they felt they had no option but to protest in order to be heard.”

Deputy Collins commended those involved in the demonstrations, highlighting their conduct.

“These are ordinary, decent people who are standing up not just for themselves, but for communities across the country. They have conducted themselves in a peaceful and responsible manner, and they deserve to be listened to.”

He said the situation now requires a fundamental shift in approach from Government, centred on empathy, understanding, and direct dialogue.

Deputy Collins has called on Government backbench TDs and councillors to take action.

“I am calling on backbench TDs and councillors within Government ranks — those who know what is happening on the ground — to step forward. If you have had enough, then say so.”

“They should seek an immediate meeting with the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, and Minister Seán Canney to impress upon them the need for a change in direction, a change in rhetoric and to ensure that common sense prevails.”

He concluded by reiterating the need for engagement.

“It is time to sit down, to listen, and to work with the people directly affected. Anything less will only serve to deepen the divide and prolong this situation unnecessarily.”