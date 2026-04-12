12 April 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cobh to Mark 114th Anniversary of Titanic Tragedy on April 12th, 2026

On Sunday April 12th, 2026 at 12 noon, the town of Cobh in County Cork will host a special public ceremony at the Titanic Memorial Garden to mark the 114th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, honouring the memory of all those who lost their lives in one of the world’s most enduring maritime tragedies.

This year’s commemorations take place against the backdrop of a particularly vibrant weekend in the harbour town. The Sonia O’Sullivan Cobh 10 Mile Road Race will bring significant energy and atmosphere to the streets, while the British Titanic Society will be concluding its annual convention at the Commodore Hotel, drawing visitors and Titanic enthusiasts from across the UK and beyond.

As the Titanic’s final port of call, Cobh holds a deep historical connection to the ill-fated liner, remaining an important place of remembrance for descendants of passengers and those with a shared interest in its story. Each year, visitors travel to the town to reflect on this legacy, with the annual ceremony organised by Cobh Tourism offering a moment of quiet commemoration within a busy and living town.

In light of the road race and associated activity, this year’s memorial elements will be respectfully centred at the Titanic Memorial Garden, creating a focused and reflective setting for the ceremony. Proceedings will include music, prayers and the laying of wreaths at the glass Memorial Wall in honour of those who boarded the Titanic in Queenstown on 11th April 1912, many of whom perished, just four days later. Members of the public are warmly invited to attend.

Invited dignitaries, local clergy, a Colour Party from the Cobh Branch of the Organisation of Ex-Servicemen and Women (O.N.E.), Cobh’s Historical Animation Groups and the Commodore Male Voice Choir will all contribute to what promises to be a moving and respectful tribute.

While the format is more contained this year, the significance of the occasion remains undiminished, offering a poignant opportunity for reflection in the very town where 123 passengers boarded the Titanic in April 1912.

Visitors wishing to explore this history further can visit Cobh Heritage Centre, Titanic Experience Cobh, or take part in the Titanic Trail guided walking tour, each offering insight into the personal stories, passenger records and lasting legacy of Titanic’s final port of call.

For further details on the commemorations or to explore what to see and do in Cobh, visit www.visitcobh.com.