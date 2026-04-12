‘Community Safety Day’ at City Hall

12 April 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Cork City Local Community Safety Partnership is proud to announce the first-ever Community Safety Day, taking place on Tuesday, 21st April, from 4pm to 7pm in the Millennium Hall, Cork City Hall.

This free public event will bring together residents, community organisations, local businesses, young people, Cork City Council, and An Garda Síochána for an afternoon dedicated to strengthening community safety and wellbeing across the city.

Showcasing Innovation in Community Safety

Attendees will hear from a range of expert speakers presenting new and emerging approaches to community safety, including:

Safety after dark

Domestic violence prevention and supports

Online fraud awareness

Crime prevention initiatives

These sessions will highlight practical tools, local innovations, and collaborative efforts already making a difference in Cork communities.

Have Your Say: Public Consultation on the Cork City Local Safety Plan

Community Safety Day will also feature an important public consultation, giving attendees the opportunity to contribute directly to the development of the first-ever Cork City Local Safety Plan (2026–2029). This plan will set out a shared vision and coordinated actions to improve safety and quality of life across Cork City.

Panel Discussion: Working Together for Safer Neighbourhoods

A live panel discussion will explore how residents can work hand-in-hand with Gardaí, community groups, businesses, and local authorities to address challenges and enhance the sense of safety in their neighbourhoods. The conversation will spotlight real examples of partnership in action and invite audience participation.

All Are Welcome

Community Safety Day is free but ticketed. Light refreshments will be served.

Ways to register

Online: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/community-safety-day-tickets-1985907861874?aff=oddtdtcreator

Visit: www.corkcity.ie/communitysafety

Email: communitysafety@corkcity.ie

Phone: 021 4924000